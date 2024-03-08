Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Water Heaters Market by Type (Electric, Gas, Heat Pump), Liter (1,000-3,000 Liters, 3,000-4,000 Liters, 500-1,000 Liters), Rated Capacity - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Commercial Water Heaters Market size was estimated at USD 7.50 billion in 2023, USD 8.04 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% to reach USD 12.36 billion by 2030.







FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Commercial Water Heaters Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Commercial Water Heaters Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and expansion of commercial sector

Rising demand for energy-efficient water heaters

Ongoing actions by governments to promote the use of renewable energy-based water heaters

Restraints:

High capital expenditure for development of commercial water heaters

Challenges:

Operational losses in commercial water heaters

Companies Mentioned

A.O. Smith Corporation

American Water Heaters

Ariston Holding NV

Bock Water Heaters, Inc.

Bradford White Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Jinyi Solar Ltd.

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nibe Energy Systems

PVI Industries by Watts Water Technologies

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Rinnai Corporation

Solahart

Stiebel Eltron

Viessmann Group

