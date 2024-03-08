Stellantis Continues to Drive Gender Equality Throughout Its Global Business

Ranked 33rd on the 2023 FTSE Diversity and Inclusion Index, an improvement of 55 spots year-over-year

30% of leadership positions are held by women, increasing by 13 points in three years

Women account for 42% of top management hires and 31% of hires in all categories in 2023

15% year-on-year increase in the number of women in manufacturing leadership

Empowering diversity and inclusion through meritocracy is a tenet of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan

AMSTERDAM, March 8, 2024 – Since the creation of Stellantis three years ago, the Company has continued to improve the representation of women across the business and to promote diversity and inclusion, achieving the 33rd position in last year’s FTSE Diversity and Inclusion Index , up 55 spots from the previous year. Over the past three years, the number of women in leadership positions doubled to 30% globally and the Company is well on track to achieve its Dare Forward 2030 commitment. Specifically, while women make up 21% of the global employee base, women make up 24% of the senior vice president and vice president positions globally, with 27% targeted by the end of this year.

Additionally, 31% of new hires in 2023 were women, rising to 42% for top management positions, and the number of women in manufacturing top management jumped by 15%, further illustrating the Company’s commitment to identifying top female talent to help boost Stellantis’ growth.

“Increasing the representation of women in management positions is not only part of our Human Resources strategy, but a cornerstone of our future development,” said Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer. “It is strengthening the Company’s attractiveness for female profiles through career development opportunities, as well as flexible and remote working arrangements offered by the Company. Thirty percent is a start, and we will go further.”

In a sector that historically has under-represented women, the challenge is to attract and develop female talent at all levels in the Company. Stellantis is driving the agenda through many activities across the globe, including leveraging its Women of Stellantis business resource group to deliver important initiatives worldwide.

The strategy of developing female talent within Stellantis complements other global diversity and inclusion initiatives undertaken since the Company was founded. Initiatives include leadership training for women, the signature of the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles, a training campaign to remove gender bias, and a systematic approach to promote gender balance in recruitment and selection.

The FTSE Diversity and Inclusion Index ranks over 12,000 companies globally and identifies the top 100 publicly traded companies with the most diverse and inclusive workplaces, as measured by 24 separate metrics across four key pillars.

Ethical responsibility is at the core of Stellantis to ensure a sustainable future of mobility for our customers, our employees and our planet. As part of the CARE pillar in Dare Forward 2030 , Stellantis targets to have over 35% of leadership positions held by women by 2030.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



For more information, contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com



Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com



communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

Attachment