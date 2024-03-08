Draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 29 March 2024

The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Šiaulių bankas AB to be held on 29 March 2024 regarding the agenda issues are provided.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas,
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

Attachments

1 Annex_Independent Auditor’s Report EN 2 Annex_SC comments proposals_20240308_(lt_en) 3 Annex_Profit_allocation_Draft 4 Annex_Extract from the minutes of the Audit Committee_20-02-2024 5 Annex_SB Articles of Association - new version 6 Annex_SB Articles of Association - compare version 7 Annex_Remuneration Policy - new version 8 Annex_Remuneration Policy - Compare version 9 Annex_Information about the candidates to Supervisory Council 549300TK038P6EV4YU51-2023-12-31-en Draft resolutions_EN