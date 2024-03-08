Concentrated Solar Power Market to Reach $12.01 Billion by 2030 Owing to Rise in Demand for Clean Energy Sources | Says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Concentrated Solar Power Market, By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Solar Power Trough, Fresnel Reflectors, Dish Stirling), By End User Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global concentrated solar power market was valued at US$ 5.29 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 12.01 Bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5975

Market Dynamics:

The Concentrated Solar Power Market is driven by the rising global demand for sustainable energy sources as countries strive to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the impact of climate change. Additionally, technological advancements in solar power technology, such as improved energy storage solutions and increased efficiency of solar panels, are further fueling the market growth.

Concentrated Solar Power Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.29 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $12.01 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By End User Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Increase in the number of government projects and programs



• Huge Investments Growth Drivers • Demand for renewable energy is rising



• Increasing demand for solar energy from developing nations

Market Trends:

One key trend in the Concentrated Solar Power Market is the increasing adoption of hybrid solar power plants, which combine concentrated solar power with other renewable energy sources such as photovoltaic panels or wind turbines. This approach allows for a more reliable and stable power supply, as it leverages the strengths of each technology to offset their individual weaknesses.

Another trend shaping the market is the growing investment in large-scale concentrated solar power projects in emerging economies, where the demand for energy is rapidly increasing. Governments and private sector players are increasingly recognizing the potential of concentrated solar power as a cost-effective and sustainable energy solution, driving substantial investment in new projects and infrastructure.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5975

Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources

The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and transitioning towards cleaner energy sources is driving the demand for concentrated solar power technology. The Concentrated Solar Power Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the rising demand for renewable energy sources globally.

On the basis of technology, the Parabolic Trough segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its efficiency and cost-effectiveness compared to other technologies like Solar Power Tower, Fresnel Reflectors, and Dish Stirling.

In terms of end-user industry, the Residential segment is dominating the market, as consumers are increasingly adopting solar power systems for their homes to reduce electricity bills and carbon footprint.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, driven by favorable government policies and incentives for renewable energy projects.

Key players operating in the Concentrated Solar Power Market include Siemens AG, General Electric, Abengoa, and others, who are focusing on technological advancements and strategic partnerships to expand their market presence.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021, with the help of an offtake agreement with Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., ACWA was able to secure funds totaloing over US$ 800 Million for the development of South Africa’s largest concentrated solar power facility.

In April 2019, with General Electric, Bright Source Energy collaborated on the 121 MW ASHALIM solar Field, which commenced operation in 2019.

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5975

Key Market Takeaways:

The Concentrated Solar Power Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and investments in solar power projects globally.

On the basis of technology, the Parabolic Trough segment is expected to hold a dominant position, driven by its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

In terms of end-user industry, the Residential segment is dominating the market, while Commercial and Industrial segments are witnessing growth.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, driven by favorable government policies and investments in solar power projects.

Key players in the market include Siemens AG, General Electric, Abengoa, and others, who are focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market presence and meet the growing demand for concentrated solar power technologies.



Read complete market research report, "Concentrated Solar Power Market, By Technology, By End User Industry, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Technology:

Parabolic Trough

Solar Power Trough

Fresnel Reflectors

Dish Stirling

By End User Industry:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Find more related trending reports below:

Wave Energy Converter Market, By Technology (Oscillating Body Converter, Oscillating Water Columns, Overtopping Devices, Rotating Mass Converters), By Location (Nearshore, Shoreline, Offshore), By Application (Power Generation, Desalination, Environmental Protection, Others), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Stationary Energy Storage Market, By Application (Front of the Meter (FTM) or Grid Application, Behind the Meter), By Product (Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Lead Acid, Flow Battery, Sodium Sulfur), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, China, Rest of the world)

Home Solar System Market, By Component (Solar Panels, Solar Batteries, Solar Inverters, Mounting Systems, Trackers, and Others (Wiring, Controllers, etc.)), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility, and Others (Agriculture, Transportation, etc.)), By Grid Type (On-grid, Off-grid, and Hybrid), By Solar Module Type (Mono-crystalline, Poly-crystalline, Thin Film, and Others (Organic PV, Quantum Dot PV, etc.)), By System Type (Ground Mounted, Rooftop Mounted, and Floating PV Systems), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Solar Collector Tube Market, By Type (U-shaped, Heat Pipe, Evacuated Tubes, Flat Plate, Air Collectors, Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), By System Type (Thermosiphon, Pumped, Passive, Tracking, ICS, Evacuated Tube Collectors), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.