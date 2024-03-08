Global Sleep Aids Market, Forecast 2024-2030: Insights into Products, Sleep Disorders, and Distribution Channels

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sleep Aids Market by Product (Mattresses & Pillows, Medications, Sleep Apnea Devices), Sleep-Disorder (Insomnia, Narcolepsy, Restless Legs Syndrome), Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sleep Aids Market size was estimated at USD 59.32 billion in 2023, USD 64.15 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% to reach USD 89.11 billion by 2030.







FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Sleep Aids Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Sleep Aids Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $64.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $89.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Drivers:

Increasing need for treating & diagnosing different forms of sleep conditions

Rising public awareness of sleep disorders

Growing acceptance of wearable sensors and tracking devices

Restraints:

Inappropriate calibration of sleeping aid devices

Challenges:

Absence of appropriate documents for the permitting license

Companies Mentioned

Apnea Sciences Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N. V.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

ResMed Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

