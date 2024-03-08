Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024: Trends, Deal Structure, Leading Deals by Value, Most Active Dealmakers, and More

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the asset purchase trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.
Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:
- Trends in asset purchase dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Overview of asset purchase deal structure
- Directory of asset purchase deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading asset purchase deals by value
- Most active asset purchase dealmakers
- The leading asset purchase partnering resources
In Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.
Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides comprehensive access to available records for asset purchase deals, including contract documents where available.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the rights granted or optioned?
- What rights are granted by the agreement?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
