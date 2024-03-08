Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market Valued at USD 2.79 Billion in 2024, and to reach USD 5.05 billion by 2030

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market by Product (Analytics, HR & Payroll, Integrated Software), Service (Implementation Services, Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance), Mode of Delivery - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market size was estimated at USD 2.63 billion in 2023, USD 2.79 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% to reach USD 5.05 billion by 2030.



Drivers:

  • Global increase in the demand for healthcare services
  • Need for healthcare workforce management systems for optimizing workforce efforts
  • Growing utilization of digital workforce management to enhance patient experience

Restraints:

  • Complexity in integration of HWMS with existing software

Challenges:

  • Concerns associated with data privacy and data security

  • ATOSS Software AG
  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
  • Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
  • Elinext IT Solutions Ltd.
  • GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
  • Infor
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • ISSQUARED, Inc.
  • McKesson Corporation
  • NICE Ltd.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Paypro Workforce Management
  • Quinyx AB
  • Radar Healthcare
  • SAP SE
  • Sirius Technology s.r.l.
  • Softworks Ltd.
  • Sonar Technologies International
  • symplr Software LLC
  • timeware (UK) Limited
  • UKG Inc.
  • Verint Systems Inc.
  • Workday, Inc.
  • WorkForce Software, LLC
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation

