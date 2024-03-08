Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Finance Market by Type (Crowdfunding, Invoice Trade, Peer-to-Peer Lending), End-user (Individual, Organization) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Alternative Finance Market size was estimated at USD 10.74 billion in 2023, USD 12.08 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.09% to reach USD 23.89 billion by 2030.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Alternative Finance Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Alternative Finance Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects
- Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
- Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.
- Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$23.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Drivers:
- Digitalization in BFSI sector and need for better consumer experience
- Government initiatives to support adoption of alternative finance options
- Surge in internet usage and introduction of online lending platforms
Restraints:
- Issues associated with higher borrowing costs and shorter loan terms
Challenges:
- Security concerns associated with online fraud and scamming
Companies Mentioned
- Brightflow AI.
- Credoc
- Finastra
- FINRA
- Fundable LLC
- Funding Circle Holdings PLC
- Fundrise LLC
- GoFundMe Inc.
- Indiegogo Inc.
- Kiva Microfunds
- Kriya Finance Limited
- LendingClub Corp.
- LendingCrowd
- LendingTree, LLC
- Mintos
- Patreon Inc.
- Prosper Funding LLC
- SoFi Technologies, Inc.
- StartEngine Crowdfunding, Inc.
- Upstart Network, Inc.
- Versara Lending, LLC
- Wefunder Portal LLC
- WiSeed SAS
- Zopa Ltd.
