Benevis Celebrates Dental Assistants Recognition Week

Atlanta, GA, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, celebrates Dental Assistants Recognition Week, March 3 through March 9, 2024. In honor of the company’s Dental Assistants and all of those working in the field who provide quality dental care and support for patients’ oral health needs, Benevis is hosting a week-long celebration of activities across the 13 states, the District of Columbia, and the 120 communities it serves.

"We are honored to recognize the many wonderful contributions of our 750 Dental Assistants during this special celebratory week. Their role is critical as part of our care delivery model. In addition to supporting our Dentists and Hygienists, our Dental Assistants directly support patient education and hygiene, and are hugely impactful to bringing healthy, happy smiles to our Benevis patients every day. We are incredibly grateful for our Dental Assistants and the value they bring to Benevis and the field of dentistry, especially in their commitment to serving underserved communities of disadvantaged children and adults,” said Bryan Carey, Benevis CEO.

To honor Dental Assistants Recognition Week, Benevis has provided each office with a stipend to organize a personalized celebration for the Dental Assistants. These celebrations encompass a range of activities, including the creation of gift baskets filled with favorite items, enjoyable in-office lunches, and indulgent treats. “Being acknowledged during Dental Assistants Week means a lot to the team. We work really hard to make sure things run smoothly, so being acknowledged this week helps motivate and encourage us as we continue to do our best for our patients," said Mallison Smoak, Dental Assistant at Creston Dental & Braces, a Benevis-supported practice.

As an additional step in the company’s commitment to excellence and support for newly hired Dental Assistants, Benevis implemented a new Dental Assistant (DA) Onboarding and Training program in 2023. Through standardized, professional training and development, the DA Onboarding and Training program serves as a comprehensive introduction to Benevis operations with emphasis on Dental Assistants’ education during the first 60 days on the job. Benevis has also created additional job classifications which recognize and compensate for the increased skills and capabilities Dental Assistants accomplish during their tenure with the company.

For Dental Assistants and dental professionals interested in joining Benevis, visit https://careers.benevis.com/careers for more information.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.