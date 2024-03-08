Sport77 and J.A.S Motorsport Announces New UK Motorsport Partnership

London, UK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sport77 and J.A.S Motorsport are pleased to announce a new association that will increase support and access to Honda racing products in the United Kingdom from the 2024 season onwards. The programme begins with a planned multi-car assault on the TCR UK championship, with the full driver line-up to be confirmed shortly.



Sport77 was launched last year by former BTCC racer Will Powell and has gone from strength to strength.

This fresh TCR campaign will benefit from the technical support of J.A.S Honda staff, who are already collaborating with the Sport77 team, led by Chief Technical Officer, Sean Hurley. Sport77 will also become an agent for J.A.S Honda in the UK, supporting the importation of racing products, including cars and parts, with stock held onshore. Financial services to support the purchase of Honda Racing products with beneficial rates will also be offered to customers via team partners Moorgate Finance.

This will be delivered from Sport77’s head office in London and its new industrial facility in Nottingham, which is fully equipped for efficient servicing of racing cars. The J.A.S Motorsport simulator, training and engineering facilities at the Arluno factory, near Milan, will also be available to Sport77 drivers.

Opportunities for current and prospective customers to test and experience J.A.S Honda racing cars will be made available throughout 2024, at circuits in Italy and the UK.

Will Powell, Chief Executive Officer, Sport77 said: “I’m grateful to J.A.S Motorsport for their belief and endorsement of Sport77 as a new team that’s staffed by established experts in British motorsport. We can’t wait to showcase the Civic Type R TCR and NSX GT3 products to the best of our ability. Our experience of the cars and factory so far has been first-class, and we look forward to representing these values to our customer drivers and partners.”



Mads Fischer, Chief Operating Officer, J.A.S Motorsport said: “We are pleased to appoint Sport77 as our UK agent. We have similar associations in other countries and have realised the potential of combining the expertise we hold at JAS Motorsport with a partner who truly understands their local market. The UK has one of the world’s most important and thriving racing scenes and it was in TCR UK where we chose to give the latest Honda Civic Type R TCR its global debut last year. We hope to see many more JAS cars in the UK and this association with Sport77 should help us achieve this.”

