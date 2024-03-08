HMG Strategy Enters Strategic Partnership with T200 to Foster Connections and Share Thought Leadership Between Female C-Suite Technology Leaders

WESTPORT, Conn., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with T200, a not-for-profit volunteer community of women in technology that was formed in 2016 to help elevate women as executive and C-suite technology leaders.



The partnership is designed to strengthen networking connections between top-tier C-level female business technology leaders while enabling them to share thought leadership on issues relative to their roles.

“In 2020, we launched our Global Women in Technology Summit series as a means for female technology leaders to network and connect with each other on the opportunities and challenges they face in their roles,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We’re excited about our partnership with T200 to further expand networking opportunities for female business technology leaders and foster the dialogue around critical leadership, innovation, technology and cultural issues impacting the modern enterprise.”

Under the partnership, HMG Strategy and T200 will market HMG Strategy’s C-Level Technology Leadership Summits to female business technology executives in the following markets where HMG Strategy is hosting events: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, New York, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C.

“Our collaboration with HMG will serve as a foundation to offer increased visibility and networking opportunities for numerous women in the field of technology, fostering the advancement of their careers,” said Mamatha Chamarthi, Co-Founder of the T200 and SVP & Chief Business Growth Officer, Software at Stellantis.

In 2024, HMG Strategy is planning 100 digital events, in-person summits, dinners and other events.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

For more information, contact Tom Hoffman at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com or by calling 203-221-2702.

About T200

Formed in 2016, a small group of women, consisting primarily of technology executives for some leading companies, met at a conference and decided to exchange their contact information. A messaging group was formed — they started to share advice, celebrate promotions, guide each other through problems they faced at work and more. These women decided that the group would be even better if they could add more women technology executives to it. Through word of mouth, they used their network to expand and reach other powerful (women) CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, and CTOs in the world.

The group was named ‘T200’ – ‘T’ for technology, and ‘200’ representing the goal of connecting at least 200 women C-level technology executives from large-cap companies. However, achieving this goal underscored the existing pipeline problem for women in technology – the challenge of elevating capable women into leadership positions.

T200Lift was launched in 2021. It’s a community initiative open to women in technology at any leadership level, particularly those aspiring for their first C-level role. T200Lift fosters the growth of women in technology through mentorship programs, events, networking opportunities, and professional support, all driven by a team of dedicated volunteers.

