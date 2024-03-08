Asia-Pacific's Next-Generation IVD Market Worth $42+ Billion by 2033: Key Insights by Type, End-user and Country

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Next-Generation IVD Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific next-generation IVD market was valued at $21.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $42.35 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% between 2023 and 2033. The emergence of innovative technologies in diagnostics holds promise for revitalizing the growth of the next-generation In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market. Molecular diagnostics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) are anticipated to play pivotal roles in driving this growth, offering fresh opportunities for enhanced disease detection and ultimately transforming patient outcomes.







The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing significant advancements and growth in the Next-Generation In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market. This expansion is fueled by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious ailments necessitates more accurate and efficient diagnostic solutions. Secondly, rapid urbanization and rising healthcare expenditures in countries like China, India, and Japan are driving the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Thirdly, growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients regarding the benefits of personalized medicine and early disease detection is spurring demand for innovative IVD solutions. Additionally, supportive government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and promoting research and development activities further contribute to market growth in the APAC region.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Type

Core Laboratory Diagnostics

POC Testing

Molecular Diagnostics

Segmentation 2: by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Other End Users

Segmentation 3: by Country

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The next-generation IVD market has been extensively segmented on the basis of various categories, such as type, end user, and country. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: The next-generation IVD market has numerous startups paving their way into manufacturing kits, panels, assays, and instruments and entering the market. Key players in the next-generation IVD market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of disease-specific panels and multiplex instruments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $42.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2 Market Scope

1.2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Next-Generation IVD Market: Research Methodology

1.3.2 Data Sources

1.3.2.1 Primary Data Sources

1.3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources

1.3.3 Market Estimation Model

1.3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling



2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Next-Generation IVD Market Outlook

2.1.1.1 POC-IVD

2.1.1.2 Diagnostic Expenditures

2.1.1.3 Pricing Patterns of Next-Generation IVD

2.1.2 Market Size and Growth Potential

2.1.2.1 Short-Term Impact (2020-2025)

2.1.2.2 Long-Term Impact (2026-2033)

2.1.3 Product Benchmarking by Next-Generation In-vitro Diagnostics Market, (by Type)

2.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Next-Generation IVD Market

2.2.1 Impact on Operations

2.2.2 COVID-19 Impact: Current Scenario of the Market

2.2.3 Pre-COVID Assessment

2.2.4 Post-COVID-19 Market Assessment



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Legal Requirements

3.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific



4 Next-Generation IVD Market, by Region, $Million, 2022-2033

4.1 Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Market Dynamics

4.2.2 Market Size and Forecast



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Overview

5.2 Next-Generation IVD Market Ecosystem Active Players

5.3 Sysmex Corporation

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.2 Role of Sysmex Corporation in the Next-Generation IVD Market

5.3.3 Financials

5.3.4 Recent Developments

5.3.4.1 Business Strategies

5.3.5 Analyst Perspective

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdyupt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment