NetLogistik’s Jagan Reddy Named 2024 Pros to Know

DENVER, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLogistik, the leader in powerful services that guide companies toward the digital transformation of the supply chain, announces that Jagan Reddy is one of the winners of this year’s Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the Lifetime Achievement Category.

"Being named a Pros to Know among an elite group of supply chain executives is a great honor, especially since only twenty-five supply chain executives were named in the Lifetime Achievement category,” says Jagan Reddy, Managing Partner of NetLogistik. "We are making strides in the US by adding to the US sales and marketing teams who have successfully grown the business, partnering with companies to augment our service offerings, and creating new solutions tailored for SMB organizations."

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

Jagan has been in the supply chain industry since 1995 and has witnessed its evolution. He sees warehouse and logistics automation, including AI and ML, playing a prominent role in supply chain today and in the future. He works closely with customers to understand their issues and challenges, then creates solutions to help them address these issues today and in the future.

NetLogistik deploys warehouse, transportation, and order management solutions to build a digital foundation for transformation, enabling companies to gain a competitive advantage with the supply chain as a strategic asset. Jagan has led NetLogistik to implement market-leading solutions like the Blue Yonder, SAP, Honeywell, and others. The company has acquired many new customers worldwide this past year, from SMBs to large enterprises.

This year's award recipients will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, distributed at MODEX 2024 and www.SDCExec.com. Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the complete list of winners.

About NetLogistik®

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of the Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions, as well as other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 300 certified solution and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

