Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016 to 2024 Featuring 843 Market Players - Deals Listed by Company A-Z, Headline Value, Therapeutic Area, and Technology Type

Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the co-development trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.
Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:
- Trends in co-development dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Overview of co-development deal structure
- Directory of co-development deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading co-development deals by value
- Most active co-development dealmakers
- The leading co-development partnering resources
In Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.
Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides comprehensive access to available records for co-development deals, including contract documents where available.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the rights granted or optioned?
- What rights are granted by the agreement?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
- 1ST Biotherapeutics
- 2seventy bio
- 3B Pharmaceuticals
- 3DMed
- 3D Systems
- 4basebio Discovery
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- 10X Genomics
- A2A Pharmaceuticals
- Abbisko Therapeutics
- Abbvie
- AbCellera Biologics
- AbelZeta Pharma
- ABL Bio
- Abpro
- AbVacc
- ABVC BioPharma
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
- Acceleron Pharma
- Accellix
- Accent Therapeutics
- Accord Healthcare
- ACEA Biosciences
- Ache
- AC Immune
- Acrivon Therapeutics
- Adaptimmune
- Aduro BioTech
- Advaxis
- Affibody
- Affini-T Therapeutics
- AFT Pharmaceuticals
- Agena Bioscience
- Agendia
- Agilent Technologies
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- AIkido Pharma
- AimedBio
- Ainos
- Ajinomoto
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Akoya Biosciences
- Albany Molecular Research
- Alector
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Algenex
- Aliada Therapeutics
- Alkem Laboratories
- Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
- Alligator Bioscience
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals
- Alteogen
- Alternavida
- Altor BioScience
- Altos Group
- Alvotech
- Alytas Therapeutics
- Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation
- Amerimmune
- Amgen
- Amyris
- Analog Devices
- Anavex Life Sciences
- AnchorDx
- AnGes MG
- AnHeart Therapeutics
- Ankarys Therapeutics
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Apmonia Therapeutics
- Apobiologix
- Apollomics
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Applied StemCell
- Aprecia Pharmaceuticals
- Aptar Pharma
- Aptevo Therapeutics
- Aquestive Therapeutics
- Arbele
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- Arcellx
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Arcus Biosciences
- Ardeagen
- Arecor
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Artes Biotechnology
- Artios Pharma
- Arvinas
- Ascenion
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Ascentage Pharma
- ASC Therapeutics
- ASKA Pharmaceuticals
- Aspect Biosystems
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Athena Pharmaceutiques
- Atomwise
- Atropos Therapeutics
- ... and 743 more players!
