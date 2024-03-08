Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals Through 2019-2024 Featuring 1900+ Market Players

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter collaboration deals.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of collaboration deals from 2019 to 2024.



The report provides access to collaboration deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual collaboration contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of collaboration dealmaking and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in collaboration as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of collaboration deals.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading collaboration deals since 2019. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active collaboration dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of collaboration deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2019 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the collaboration deal.



The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all collaboration deals announced since 2019. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in collaboration dealmaking since 2019.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about collaboration alliances.



Key Benefits

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse collaboration deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

