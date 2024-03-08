United States Honey Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring Profiles of Comvita, Barkman Honey, Johnston Home, Dutch Gold Honey, and Adee Honey Farms Among Others

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Honey Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Honey Market is predicted to be priced at around US$ 4.15 Billion by 2030. Honey enjoys sizeable popularity globally and is loved for its multifaceted attraction. Renowned for its natural sweetness, honey is a flexible component in culinary delights globally, from sweetening beverages to improving savory dishes. Beyond its culinary uses, honey boasts medicinal properties and is revered in traditional remedies and cutting-edge healthcare. In the US, the fascination with honey extends to its local varieties, reflecting regional vegetation and providing a flavorful journey for enthusiasts nationwide.







United States Honey Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2024 and 2030



The surge in fitness awareness fuels the growth of the honey market as purchasers increasingly prioritize natural and healthy alternatives to processed sugars. Honey, lauded for its dietary benefits and medicinal properties, emerges as a favored desire for fitness-aware individuals to enhance their well-being. Its rich antioxidant content, antimicrobial properties, and capability of relieving allergic reactions contribute to its enchantment. As the focus on the fitness benefits of honey continues to spread, the demand for this natural sweetener escalates, leading to the expansion of the United States honey market.



The United States honey market is updating, adapting to diverse effects such as technological betterment and transforming consumer possibilities. Introducing new processing technology and revolutionary extraction techniques has increased production performance and yield. According to the USDA, US honey production amounted to one hundred twenty-five million pounds. The yield per colony averaged 47.0 pounds. There had been 2.67 million colonies making honey. Furthermore, there's a developing trend in the direction of natural and specialty honey, pushing the enterprise into new market segments even as it expands its worldwide footprint.



The honey market has several untapped capacities that individuals can leverage. Producers of prescription drugs can explore honey's healing properties to achieve growth. Implementing strict measures against honey adulteration will enhance credibility. This can also lead to an increase in worldwide change. For example, the USDA's ELAP application gives monetary help to honeybee producers for losses caused by disease, adverse climate events, blizzards, and wildfires. Also, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) introduced its Pollinator Initiative in 2022 to shield pollinators, which can be critical to agriculture and food manufacturing, contributing over US$ 20 Billion annually to the country's broad economy. This is part of GSA's commitment to sustainability and addressing climate change. Hence, the United States honey market was US$ 2.96 Billion in 2023.



Honey holds significant importance in the food and beverage industry of the United States



By application, the United States honey market is fragmented into Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. Food and beverages are among the most prominent applications in the United States honey market. This is due to honey's versatility and natural appeal. As a wholesome sweetener, it enhances the flavor profiles of myriad merchandise, from breakfast cereals to baked goods, sauces, and dressings. Its flavor and nutritional benefits make it a favored ingredient for health-conscious purchasers searching for natural alternatives to processed sugars. Moreover, honey's antimicrobial properties extend its shelf life in food items, contributing to its substantial use throughout the food and beverage industry, thereby driving the dominance of the honey market in the United States.



Glass jars may become the preferred choice in the United States honey market



The United States honey market is segmented by packaging into glass jars, bottles, Tubs, tubes, and others. Glass jars could dominate the United States honey market. This is because they hold honey's purity, stopping infection and keeping its natural flavors. The apparent nature of glass lets consumers assess honey quality, fostering belief visually. Moreover, glass is eco-friendly and recyclable, aligning with developing environmental worries. The aesthetic appeal of glass jars complements product presentation, influencing purchaser alternatives. Overall, the combination of renovation, transparency, environmental consciousness, and visual enchantment makes glass jars a primary need in the US honey market.



Conventional processing is one of the most significant segments of the honey market in the United States



The United States honey market is categorized into Organic and Conventional by processing. Conventional processing has one of the most noteworthy shares in the US honey market. This is due to its accessibility, familiarity, and cost-effectiveness. This technique entails heating honey to dissolve crystals and improve readability, followed by filtration for particle elimination. While critics argue this process may additionally reduce some of honey's natural enzymes and antioxidants, it keeps consistency and extends shelf lives. Moreover, traditional processing aligns with regulatory standards, ensuring product protection and compliance. Its massive adoption through large-scale manufacturers and smaller beekeepers solidifies its function as a dominant processing section in the United States honey market.



Honey market in the US majorly relies on supermarkets and hypermarkets



By distribution channel, the United States honey market is branched into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, and Others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets command one of the principal shares of the United States honey market. This is because of their widespread reach and comfort for consumers. These retail giants offer numerous honey kinds, catering to one-of-a-kind tastes and preferences. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the go-to locations for people shopping for honey because they are readily handy and low-priced. They are found in urban and rural regions, making them a widespread consumer desire. This has given them a decisive US honey market function.



California might dominate the honey market in the United States



By states, the United States honey market is divided into California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, and Rest of United States. California may become a frontrunner in the United States honey market. This is because of its numerous agricultural landscapes and favorable climate for honey manufacturing. The country's vast expanses of farmland support an extensive selection of floral resources, imparting considerable nectar for honeybees.



California's innovative agricultural practices and research institutions promote innovation in beekeeping strategies, enhancing honey yields and high quality. The honey enterprise in California is flourishing and is renowned for producing terrific honey, such as orange blossom and avocado. This has caused a sturdy demand from domestic and worldwide markets, cementing its role as a widespread participant in the US honey market.



