Healthcare Digital Twin Market Size to Worth USD 38.43 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare digital twin market size accounted for USD 2.24 billion in 2024, grew to USD 3.13 billion in 2025, and is expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 42.2% from 2023 to 2032.



As per the World Heart Federation report, cardiovascular diseases impact over 500 million people globally, leading to 20.5 million deaths in 2021. The growing importance of digital twins in cardiovascular care highlights their potential to revolutionize the industry by providing more accurate diagnoses.

A digital twin is a sophisticated concept that combines various technological advancements to create a virtual counterpart of a physical object or system. In this context, it's mainly applied to healthcare. The process begins by outfitting the physical object with sensors, such as a part of the human body or a medical device. These sensors continuously collect data on temperature, energy output, and other vital performance metrics.

This data is then sent to a processing system where it's applied to the digital twin. Now enriched with real-time data, the virtual model becomes a powerful tool for running simulations and conducting in-depth performance analyses. It goes beyond a static representation and becomes a dynamic entity that evolves based on the incoming data. Integrating big data, cloud computing, virtual reality, and IoT facilitates the creation and operation of such digital twins in healthcare. Researchers and engineers are actively exploring the potential of digital twins in healthcare, expanding the initial definition to include digital replications relevant to human health.

For Instance,

A digital twin in healthcare can replicate organs, tissues, cells or even the micro-environment within a patient's body. It doesn't just create a snapshot but adjusts in real-time to variations in data, predicting potential future states, defects, damages or failures.



The technology supporting digital twins is multifaceted. It includes statistical models driven by data, where algorithms process and analyze large datasets and mechanical models that integrate knowledge across different scales. Artificial intelligence (AI) models, trained with samples and numerical data, are crucial in obtaining real-time structural performance insights from sensor data. The application of digital twins in healthcare holds immense potential. Healthcare professionals can optimize diagnostics and treatments by treating patients as virtual assets. The technology is not confined to a single patient but can extend to entire healthcare organizations, enhancing strategic asset management.

The global market for digital twin technology is experiencing a surge, revolutionizing various industries, with healthcare being a significant beneficiary. However, challenges persist in the widespread adoption of digital twins in digital healthcare. Overcoming data privacy, interoperability, and standardization issues is essential for unlocking this transformative technology's full potential in the medical field. As digital twin technology continues to evolve, it presents numerous opportunities for advancing medicine, but collaboration and addressing existing challenges are crucial for its seamless integration into healthcare systems worldwide.

Digital twin technology is reshaping various industries, effectively enhancing efficiency and issue detection for significant companies. Extending its transformative potential, healthcare emerges as a promising domain for applying DT. In practical terms, DT can be viewed as a tool treating patients as virtualized standalone assets, applicable in diverse environments involving multiple interconnected strategic assets within healthcare organizations. This approach holds significant promise for patients and hospitals, offering improvements in treatment methodologies and diagnostic processes. The primary goal of this study is to conduct a comprehensive review of the advancements in DT technology within the medical field. The focus is on exploring potential applications, identifying future opportunities and addressing the challenges in digital healthcare.

Digital Twin Boosting Precision in the CVS Disease Diagnosis

Digital twin technology is revolutionizing the field of cardiovascular healthcare by enabling the creation of highly accurate heart models for precise diagnosis and treatment. These digital replicas are pivotal in identifying crucial diagnostic criteria and inferring biomarkers through non-invasive procedures. The success of DT-guided diagnosis hinges on constructing personalized models that customize the approach to individual patients.

The advancement is in the computation of pressure drops in flow obstruction, where the personalized DT approach has proven to be more effective than traditional clinical guidelines. This innovation enhances the accuracy of diagnosis, allowing for more targeted and efficient treatment strategies.

In 2023, Philips, one of the leading healthcare technology companies, took a significant step in this direction by developing a customized DT model based on unique computed tomography (CT) heart images. This personalized model contributes to a more precise diagnosis and facilitates surgical planning. Implementing the HeartNavigator tool consolidates CT images into a cohesive 3D representation, providing surgeons real-time insights into device positioning during cardiac surgeries. This not only streamlines the pre-procedural planning but also assists surgeons in selecting and placing devices more effectively.

In 2021, HeartFlow Analysis have emerged to offer a more comprehensive evaluation of coronary artery disease. The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association (AHA) designated the HeartFlow FFRCT Analysis as Class 2a. This approach goes beyond traditional methods, providing functional information that can significantly improve patient outcomes. By incorporating advanced analytical tools and algorithms, HeartFlow Analysis enhances the understanding of cardiovascular conditions, aiding clinicians in making more informed decisions.

In 2022, the Acorys Mapping system represents a noteworthy development in non-invasive monitoring. This electrocardiographic system combines a biopotential amplifier with a high-density sensor and innovative image and signal processing technologies. The result is an entirely non-invasive way to capture electrical activity on the surface of the heart. This minimizes patient discomfort and provides valuable data for diagnostic purposes.



The global market for digital twin technology in healthcare is experiencing substantial growth, driven by these groundbreaking advancements. The increasing significance of DT in cardiovascular care underscores its potential to transform the industry by offering more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans and improved patient outcomes. As these technologies continue to evolve, integrating digital twins into routine clinical practice will likely become more prevalent, shaping the future of cardiovascular healthcare.

Impact of Covid-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked widespread interest in the modelling and simulating infectious diseases. Transmission of coronaviruses primarily occurs through respiratory droplets during person-to-person contact, mainly through coughing or sneezing. Zohdi has innovatively crafted a computationally efficient respiratory emission model, integrating a combined digital twin technology and a machine learning approach. This framework, employing a genomic algorithm and simplified equations, optimizes ventilation systems by determining multiple units' strategic placement and flow rates. The aim is to effectively contain and sequester particles released during coughing or sneezing, thus mitigating the spread of the virus.

Additionally, the government introduced a DT system for the vaccination process in response to the urgent need to vaccinate a larger population in a shorter timeframe, mainly when healthcare resources are limited. This system has undergone clinic testing and enables real-time patient simulation, creating a dynamic virtual vaccination centre. The virtual model allows for identifying and resolving issues within the actual system, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of the vaccination process. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a noticeable surge in the adoption of digital twin technology across various applications, as these technologies play a crucial role in addressing challenges posed by the pandemic and optimizing processes for better outcomes in healthcare.

Security and Data Privacy Concerns Limit Market Growth

Data privacy concerns in the healthcare digital twin market stem from the inherently sensitive nature of health information. One primary aspect involves the creation of virtual representations of real-world patients through healthcare digital twins, encompassing detailed medical histories and treatment plans. The potential exposure of such intricate personal health data raises apprehensions regarding unauthorized access, identity theft, and misuse. Regulatory compliance poses a significant challenge for healthcare providers utilizing digital twin technologies. Adherence to strict data protection regulations, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States or the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, becomes crucial. Failure to comply may result in legal consequences and penalties, amplifying concerns within the industry.

The digital nature of healthcare twin systems introduces cybersecurity risks, making them susceptible to unauthorized access, data breaches, or ransomware attacks. While implementing robust cybersecurity measures is imperative for mitigating these risks, it simultaneously adds complexity and cost to developing and maintaining digital twin systems. Patient trust is pivotal in the widespread adoption of digital twin technologies. Hesitancy among patients may arise if confidence in the security and privacy measures is lacking. Establishing and maintaining trust becomes paramount, as any perceived or actual privacy breaches can undermine confidence in these innovative healthcare solutions. The interconnected ecosystem within healthcare, necessary for digital twins to provide a comprehensive view of patient health, introduces challenges related to secure data exchange. The interconnected nature of healthcare systems increases potential points of vulnerability, necessitating robust security protocols across the entire ecosystem.

Mitigating data privacy concerns in healthcare digital twin systems requires a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach. This includes implementing robust security measures, ensuring regulatory compliance, transparent patient communication, and ongoing efforts to stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats.

Digital Twins in Medicine and Health Monitoring Sets New Future Prospects

The field of medicine is poised for a significant increase in studies exploring the application of digital twins, driven by advancements in DT technology and the evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence (AI). DTs, ideally, emerge as a solution for precision medicine, requiring the seamless integration and processing of large volumes of data. Additionally, The IoT plays a crucial role by offering technical support for comprehensive physical entity perception through data collection methods like 2D codes, data acquisition cards and sensors. These methods enable real-time data collection, allowing feedback on processed data to optimize models and regulate operations through communication technology. A future vision includes individuals having their DTs. Combining the DTs of medical equipment and medical auxiliary equipment creates a new platform for personal health management and healthcare services. Moreover, adopting DTs and big data processing enables simulations with high-resolution patient models, facilitating the identification of precise treatment targets and suitable drugs or methods for achieving precision medical treatment.

As this technology landscape continues to evolve, establishing DTs within hospitals or specific departments facilitates efficient management of medical resources and the planning of demand-oriented medical activities. The application process of DTs in medicine, not only addresses current challenges but envisions future possibilities. Consequently, the global market for DTs in healthcare is expected to substantially increase due to their transformative impact on medical practices and services.

Chronic diseases, characterized by their prolonged duration, high incidence rates, and diverse nature, pose significant challenges in terms of treatment. This is particularly pronounced among seniors who often have frail bodies, impaired memory, and limited knowledge about medical treatments. Consequently, seniors require increased care and community medical services to address their real-time monitoring needs, provide medical guidance, and offer crisis warnings. A healthcare service platform can leverage digital twin modelling based on seniors’ physiological parameters. By utilizing wearable devices and mobile phones, real-time health data from seniors can be collected, allowing for the timely calculation and analysis of potential abnormal conditions, leading to effective crisis warnings. The integration of DT proves particularly beneficial in supporting the care of chronic diseases prevalent in the elderly, such as dementia. This approach enhances precision and personalization in healthcare services.

Digital twins are gradually making their way into healthcare, and 3D-printed prosthetics are ideal for this new technology. You could have a digital twin of your prosthetic limb continually learning and evolving alongside your real one to provide a more personalised and optimised experience. Furthermore, the DT model can receive information about treatment methods and drugs, facilitating verification to optimize treatment plans and ultimately achieve early diagnosis or disease prevention in seniors. This transformative technology will track an individual’s life journey, utilizing data from wearable sensors and lifestyle information provided by the individual. This shift from clinical medicine to preventive medicine exemplifies the potential of DT in revolutionizing healthcare approaches.

The global market for health monitoring solutions is on the rise, driven by the increasing recognition of the transformative impact of digital twins in addressing the unique challenges of chronic diseases, especially among the elderly. As healthcare providers and technology companies continue to innovate in this space, the adoption of DT for health monitoring is expected to witness significant growth, ushering in a new era of precision and personalized healthcare services.

Hospitals are Contributing Significant Growth to the Healthcare Digital Twin Market

Hospitals leverage digital twins to manage resources effectively, a critical need exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Mater Private Hospital’s radiology department utilized a DT to make predictions and test scenarios. The hospital successfully reduced patient waiting times and enhanced efficiency by adapting plans based on DT insights. This success has prompted the broader adoption of DTs across various hospital departments.

Consider the doctor’s visit schedule, which can now be adjusted dynamically based on outpatient flow, optimizing resource allocation. Additionally, DTs help predict equipment failures, enabling timely repairs to minimize errors and reduce hospital losses. Beyond operational improvements, virtual human body simulations DTs provide valuable tools for training medical staff. This not only enhances medical skills but also improves treatment success rates and elevates the overall teaching standards of the hospital. This transformative application of DTs in hospital management contributes to tremendous growth in the segment market. The ability to predict, optimize, and improve various aspects of hospital operations underscores the importance of DTs in enhancing healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes. As more healthcare facilities recognize these advantages, the adoption of DTs in hospital settings is expected to witness significant expansion globally.

Geographical Landscape

In 2022, North America took the lead in the market. Factors like the widespread adoption of digital and automation solutions within healthcare facilities propel the region’s market growth. They are contributing to the technology’s increased adoption. Additionally, the availability of robust digital infrastructure, driven by substantial funding and supportive government initiatives, is a crucial factor expected to fuel the demand for this technology in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the growth is attributed to increasing investments in AI-based technology from venture capitalists, private investors, and non-profit organizations. The region is also witnessing a surge in Internet of Things (IoT) penetration, with 30.3% of these devices used in healthcare applications. This includes a diverse range of applications, from ensuring the security of personal records to facilitating portable health monitoring, further contributing to the escalating demand for these technologies in the healthcare sector within the Asia Pacific region. The Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the Asia-Pacific region has spurred an increased demand for digital twin technologies to enhance the monitoring and managing these health conditions.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the healthcare digital twins market is estimated to experience heightened competition due to innovative product offerings from key players and the entry of new market participants, including an increasing number of startups. This surge in competition has significantly contributed to the overall market growth. Regulatory norms and supportive government initiatives to advance digital health solutions also influence the competitive dynamics. Key players in the market are implementing various strategic measures such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and alliances to fortify their geographical presence and broaden their customer base. As a result, the global market is witnessing significant growth, driven by these evolving trends and the collective efforts of industry players to advance digital health technologies. The market's upward trajectory indicates the increasing importance and adoption of digital twins in revolutionizing healthcare practices worldwide.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, a collaboration between Microsoft, Schneider Electric, and Emirates Health Services resulted in the development and launch of EcoStruxure for Healthcare. This digital twin solution is designed to enhance energy efficiency and operational performance for hospitals, achieving a notable 30% improvement across the UAE.

In June 2023, Unlearn and QurAlis Corporation joined forces to utilize Unlearn's artificial intelligence digital twins in the clinical trials of QurAlis for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapies.

In April 2021, Autodesk introduced Autodesk Tandem, a virtual twin technology designed to improve flow through real-time data collection and analysis. It requires collaboration among the architectural, engineering, and contract teams and improves twinning technology.

In March 2021, ANSYS, Inc. and Engine collaborated to supply energy-efficient services. They introduced Ansys twin technology, which is applied in the Engine Lab Green, offering improved fidelity and delivering 3D Computational Fluid Dynamics for real-time processes. This collaboration aimed to enhance the efficiency of energy-related services through advanced virtual twin technology.

Market Players

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

GSK Plc

NVIDIA Corporation

Dassault Systemes

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Service

By Application

Personal Treatment Management

Healthcare Facility Management

Surgical Planning and Risk Assessment

Medical Device Design and Testing

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Companies

Research Institutes



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



