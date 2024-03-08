MEDIA ADVISORY: New Report on Ottawa clinic exposes the “Wild West” created by Ontario’s rush to for-profit health care

Attn: Assignment Editor

OTTAWA, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report to be released Friday contains shocking revelations about the ownership and management behind private health clinics in Ottawa. Based on a five-month investigation, Freedom of Information requests, corporate filings, interviews and court records, the report paints a picture of a dangerous and disturbing “Wild West” of private clinics with little or no oversight, and calls for immediate action.

When: 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2024 Where: First floor boardroom

Canadian Union of Postal Workers

377 Bank St.

Ottawa, ON K2P 1Y3 Who: Betty Yakimenko, co chair, Ottawa Health Coalition

Kevin Skerrett, steering committee member, Ottawa Health Coalition

Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition

For more information: Kevin Skerrett (613) 864-1590, ottawahealthco@gmail.com