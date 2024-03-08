Clarkson University Professor Elected to New York State Board of Regents

POTSDAM, NY, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seema Rivera, an Associate Professor of the Institute for STEM Education at Clarkson University has been elected to the New York State Board of Regents by the State Legislature.

The Board of Regents is comprised of 17 members elected by the Legislature for five-year terms. One member is elected from each of the state’s 13 judicial districts and four members serve at-large. Rivera will represent judicial district three, which covers Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

Rivera has served on her local school board for the past nine years, a role she will step down from to accept the Board of Regents position. Rivera said she is honored by the appointment.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue being a public servant,” Rivera said. “I want to use my experience in various roles, in both P-12 [pre-kindergarten through grade 12] and higher education, to ask good questions and be responsive to constituents. I plan to focus on high school graduation requirements, reading and math scores, meeting the needs of all students in both P12 and higher education, and continuing to address the impact of COVID-19 on our students.”

“Dr. Rivera’s election to the New York State Board of Regents is a well-deserved recognition of the quality of her research and experience in STEM education,” said Clarkson University President Marc P. Christensen, Ph.D., P.E. “Dr. Rivera is a vital member of the team doing ground-breaking work in our Institute for STEM Education. We could not be more proud to see her find new ways to make a difference and I have no doubt she will be a valuable contributor to the Board of Regents.”

Rivera is an associate professor of STEM education at the Institute for STEM Education at Clarkson University, and previously served as a Principal Investigator for Clarkson's National Science Foundation (NSF) Noyce Grant. Her research areas include STEM graduate student education, graduate student self-efficacy and identity, and STEM teaching in secondary schools. Prior to her work in higher education, Dr. Rivera taught chemistry in the Bronx, Germantown and Cairo, N.Y.

Clarkson's Institute for STEM Education supports the next generation of problem-solvers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The Institute aims to establish Clarkson as a national leader in student achievement, inclusive practices and workforce preparation.

"Seema's expertise and experiences in nationally funded STEM education research make her a real asset to the Board of Regents," said Director of the Institute for STEM Education Kathleen Kavanagh. "This position is unique because the Board of Regents oversees educational activities for K12 and higher education in NYS. This complements the work in the Institute of STEM Ed perfectly, as the Institute focuses on excellence in STEM teaching and learning across the entire continuum--from K12 to undergraduate and graduate education with an eye on workforce preparation."

STEM Ed's vision is to integrate signature real-world interdisciplinary teaching and learning experiences for every Clarkson undergraduate student, expanding the University's impact and reputation in the North Country, Capital Region, the Hudson Valley and beyond.

STEM Ed acts as a bridge, connecting Clarkson academic units, campuses and regional professional, industrial and P-12 communities, creating a vibrant collaboration hub offering cross-curricular learning experiences. STEM Ed’s collaborative bridge generates unique, evidence-based opportunities for undergraduate learning and faculty teaching and publication.

