Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Reach USD 51.94 Billion by 2030, Driven by Services & Solutions Advancements and Increasing Incidents of Data Breaches

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cyber Insurance Market by Component (Services, Solutions), Insurance Coverage (Cyber Liability, Data Breach), Insurance Type, Organization Size, End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest insights on the Cyber Insurance Market suggest a substantial growth trajectory with an estimated market size of USD 13.99 billion in 2024 and an impressive CAGR of 24.41% set to propel the market to USD 51.94 billion by 2030. Amidst increasing cyber threats and data breach incidents, companies across various sectors are urgently seeking solutions and services to mitigate risks, highlighting the vital role of cyber insurance in modern business strategies.

Market Share Analysis Unveils Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

An in-depth Market Share Analysis has disclosed critical information about the competitive dynamics within the Cyber Insurance Market, offering a more nuanced view of the key players' performance. This analysis examines factors indicative of market behavior such as the dominance of certain vendors, market share accumulation, and the trends impacting market fragmentation and amalgamation.

Focal Point: Comprehensive Cyber Insurance Services and Solutions Market Segmentation: In-Depth Coverage Across the Ecosystem

Component: Services, spanning advisory and consulting, alongside Solutions such as Cyber Insurance Analytics Platforms and Cybersecurity Solutions.





Insurance Coverage: This includes Cyber Liability and Data Breach coverage, catering to both external and internal sources/targets.





Insurance Type: The market comprehensively caters to both Packaged and Standalone policies.





Organization Size: With customized offerings for Large Enterprises to Small & Medium-sized Enterprises, the market ensures scalability.





End User: A wide array of sectors including Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & ITes, Manufacturing, Retail & Ecommerce, and more.





Regional Analysis: An extensive global overview with focused insights on Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

This study ensures an all-encompassing approach, addressing various market dynamics to help stakeholders adapt to the evolving cyber risk landscape. These insights provide a foundation for users to evaluate vendor capabilities, recognize market progression, and identify effective strategies for market entry or expansion.



Research Empowers Stakeholders with Actionable Intelligence

The Cyber Insurance Market research delivers an authoritative decision-making framework which includes comprehensive market penetration statistics, strategies for market development, and recognition of lucrative upcoming trends. Notably, it consults an impartial competitive assessment, revealing intelligence on market shares and the strategic positioning of top vendors. Veritable product development and innovation analysis inform about future technologies, R&D focus and new market entries.

The crucial questions such as comprehensive market sizing, prioritization of product segments, and discerning technology trends are comprehensively covered. Moreover, regulatory frameworks along with a detailed competitive assessment provide the business acumen necessary for informed strategic decisions in the Cyber Insurance Market.

With this recent report, stakeholders in the Cyber Insurance Market are equipped with the analytical tools and insights necessary to navigate the landscape successfully, ensuring resilience and compliance in the increasingly digitalized global economy.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Allianz SE

American International Group, Inc.

Aon PLC

Beazley PLC

BitSight Technologies, Inc.

Chubb Group Holdings Inc.

Cyber Indemnity Solutions Ltd

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Foundershield LLC

Kenna Security by Cisco Systems Inc.

Kovrr Inc

Lloyd's and Corporation of Lloyd’s

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft

RedSeal, Inc.

SafeBreach Inc.

Travelers Indemnity Company

Zeguro Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccx01e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment