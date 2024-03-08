InkSpace Imaging makes their advanced MRI coils available to Siemens Healthineers Magnetom Scanners

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InkSpace Imaging proudly announces a major leap forward in advancing diagnostic imaging capabilities. Today, the company revealed the successful certification of its groundbreaking Snuggle™ and Silhouette™ MRI body arrays for compatibility with all Siemens Healthineers TIM 4G 3T Magnetom MRI scanners in the United States. This significant achievement encompasses a wide range of models, including Vida, Vida Fit, Lumina, Skyra, Prisma, Prisma Fit, Cima.X, and Cima.X Fit.



This recent accomplishment highlights InkSpace Imaging's dedication to innovation in diagnostic imaging, ensuring that radiologists, MR technologists, hospitals and patients across the nation can enjoy the advantages of their Snuggle™ and Silhouette™ body arrays. Tailored for patients of all ages, from newborns to adults, their MR coils exhibit remarkable flexibility, lightness, and slimness. The cutting-edge body contouring designs improve SNR, reduce scan times and improve patient throughput. The blanket-like MRI coils offer an unparalleled patient experience, designed to alleviate anxiety, reduce the need for sedation, and minimize additional procedures.

Siemens Healthineers has also granted certification for the combined use of the Snuggle™ and Silhouette™ arrays with an extensive selection of MAGNETOM MR coils, including:

Spine 24, Spine 32, Biomatrix Spine 24, Biomatrix Spine 32, Biomatrix Spine 72

Body 6, Body 18, Body 18 long, Body 30, Biomatrix Body 12, Biomatrix Body 18

Flex 4 S, Flex 4 L

Ultraflex 18 S, Ultraflex 18 L

Head/Neck 16, Head/Neck 20, Biomatrix Head/Neck 20, Head 32, Head/Neck 64, Biomatrix Head/Neck 64, Tx/Rx CP Head/Neck

Tx/Rx Knee 15 Flare, Tx/Rx Knee 18, Foot/Ankle 16, Hand/Wrist 16, Shoulder 16 S+L, Shoulder Shape 16





Dr. Peter Fischer, CEO of InkSpace Imaging, expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration with Siemens Healthineers, stating, "Our collaboration enables healthcare professionals to leverage the combined strengths of both companies' technologies, facilitating superior patient care and diagnostic outcomes. We are thrilled that our patient-focused MRI coils are now accessible to all Siemens Healthineers 3T MRI scanner sites in the US."

About InkSpace Imaging

InkSpace Imaging is an award-winning medical device manufacturer specializing in creating lightweight and flexible MRI receive coils for diagnostic imaging and multi-modality systems. Their body arrays allow radiologists to customize MRI experiences for individual patients that improve treatment outcomes and enhance patient-centered care. The breakthroughs led by InkSpace Imaging are setting new standards in radiology, making them a leader in the field.

Media Contact

Howard Peters

Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Howard.peters@inkspaceimaging.com