Artfi Launches Genesis Offering Pass Sale, Democratizing Art Access for Just $10

Artfi, a leading Web3 platform dedicated to democratizing art ownership, has officially launched its Genesis Offering Pass (GOP) sale, marking a significant milestone in the realm of art patronage. With this innovative offering, Artfi breaks down the traditional barriers to entry, inviting global art enthusiasts, regardless of class, to partake in a groundbreaking opportunity for just $10.

The GOP serves as a gateway for individuals to immerse themselves in the world of art patronage, granting access to an array of diverse artworks and artists through fractional ownership. By fractionalizing prominent high-value artworks, hundreds of people have the opportunity to own an artwork, diversify their portfolio, and reap the benefits of future sales. The pass is easily minted using a debit/credit card, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Binance Pay, or decentralized wallets, is not merely a pass; it's a gateway to fractional ownership in the esteemed Genesis Collection alongside an exclusive $ARTFI token airdrop. By embracing this novel approach, participants can engage with the art community in a manner that is both inclusive and transformative for the first time in history.

The GOP includes 12 artworks from 4 esteemed and venerated artists. The combined value of the 12 pieces is $10 million.

The artists included in the GOP offering include the abstract artists V.S. Gaitonde and Ram Kumar as well as four pieces by the artist and actor Salman Khan and six paintings by Sacha Jafri.

Khan said, “I'm delighted to be associated with Artfi on this initiative to make my paintings accessible and I'm pleased to see that through this my art will be shared with people around the world.”

Sacha Jafri’s ‘The Six Elements Collection’ includes a total of six Artworks which he created as the inspiration for the six bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantoms he collaborated on with Rolls-Royce, additionally launching their first ever NFT alongside these physical cars. This later became the most valuable car collection in history.

Jafri’s Paintings are entitled Earth, Water, Fire, Wind and Air, with the sixth entitled Humanity, referencing his best known work, ‘The Journey Humanity.’

This year, Jafri beat rival Jeff Koons in the race to launch the first official artwork to the moon onboard NASA’s first moon mission in over 50 years. Cementing Jafri as one of the world’s most important living Artists.

Jafri said “I am excited to offer such an incredible Collection in this format, whereby it is not only limited to the top Collectors of the world, but now becomes accessible to all.

"We are thrilled to launch the Genesis Offering Pass sale and invite individuals from all walks of life to join us in this movement to make art accessible for everyone," said Asif Kamal, Founder and CEO of Artfi. "By lowering the barrier to entry to just $10, we aim to empower a global community of art enthusiasts to become patrons and contribute to the thriving cultural landscape."

Artfi's Genesis Offering Pass sale represents a paradigm shift in the art market, marking a pivotal moment in making art ownership more accessible and inclusive. Through this pioneering initiative, Artfi reaffirms its commitment to democratizing the art world and fostering creativity and expression on a global scale.





