Methanex Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) released its 2023 Sustainability Report today to share its progress on the sustainability topics that are most material to the company and its stakeholders.



“Our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our team members and communities where we do business. Our Sustainability Report outlines Methanex’s commitment as the methanol leader to set the highest standards for the industry, including how we protect and develop our people, minimize our impact on the environment and contribute to our communities,” said Rich Sumner, President and CEO of Methanex. “I’m optimistic about the role the methanol molecule can play in supporting society’s decarbonization goals and our ability to actively support the transition to a low-carbon economy through our industry leadership.”

Methanex is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol. We make an essential product that improves everyday life and provides solutions for a sustainable future. To read Methanex’s full 2023 Sustainability Report please click here .



Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

