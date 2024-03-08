Fortune Ranks Georgia State’s M.S. in Analytics Among Nation’s Top 15 Data Science Programs

Atlanta, Georgia, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Fortune’s 2024 ranking of in-person graduate programs in data science, the Master of Science in Analytics offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 15th among all U.S. programs and 11th among public university programs. Robinson’s M.S. in Analytics is the only Georgia program in the ranking; it is second among Southeastern programs.

Fortune determined its rankings of data-science master’s programs by a weighted scoring of selectivity (undergraduate GPA and acceptance rates), success (student retention and graduation rates), and demand (total enrollment and number of applicants for the most recent year).

Georgia State’s STEM-certified M.S. in Analytics is offered as a 16-month full-time or 24-month part-time program. The curriculum comprises eight required courses, three electives, boot camps and intensive multiweek sprints in which students work with organizations’ data to address complicated problems, develop predictive models, and draw insights from the findings.

“The high standing of Robinson’s Master’s in Analytics in Fortune’s rankings of data-science programs is a testament to the program’s outstanding students, rigorous curriculum, accomplished faculty and industry partnerships,” said Brian Jennings, senior associate dean for graduate programs and executive education.

