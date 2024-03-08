Esamatic srl and Microsoft Unveil Cutting-Edge Courses in Strategic Training Collaboration

Milan, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milan, Lombardy -

Esamatic srl, a preeminent artificial intelligence software company recognized for its ground-breaking initiatives in business solutions, is proud to announce its substantial and promising collaboration with Microsoft Training Services. Leading this bold venture is none other than Andrea Soldano, an esteemed figure within the professional realm of software development. Since earning his status as a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) back in 2007, Soldano has consistently exemplified a commitment to the utmost standard of training, making him a formidable presence in the industry. Keeping stride with this groundbreaking alliance, Esamatic srl has curated an extensive new lineup of courses, meticulously designed to impart an in-depth comprehension of software development to eager learners.

This significant partnership echoes Esamatic srl’s unwavering commitment to transforming business landscapes with advanced AI technology. It also substantiates the company's standing as an industry trailblazer in the arena of trailblazing solutions. By fusing their extensive knowledge bases and expertise in areas such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and AI Integration, both companies aim to enhance learning experiences for clients. Another goal is to deliver high-tech solutions with unmatched efficiency and sophistication. For more detailed insights into their AI services, one can visit their official site.

"In a digitally dominated age, where technology and processes are evolving at an unprecedented pace, lifelong learning and career progression are more than just options - they are absolute necessities," expresses Andrea Soldano, serving as the CEO & MCT for Esamatic srl. "Our newfound partnership with Microsoft Training Services is both exciting and rewarding. This partnership gives us an excellent platform to provide specialized and tailored Microsoft courses that will meet the unique demands and requirements of today's tech-savvy workforce."

The new collection of courses unveiled as part of this partnership covers an extensive breadth of topics. These subjects range from – but are certainly not limited to - microservices, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PowerShell for both Windows and Linux administrators, Object-Oriented Programming in C#, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, an overview of Microsoft Copilot for IT professionals, and the basics of Microsoft Azure. Each course is designed to provide a complete understanding of individual subject matter, further emphasising Esamatic srl's commitment, diligence, and drive to enriching the learning experiences for its diverse range of clients and customers.

Andrea Soldano adds, "This fresh suite of course offerings, fuelled by our alliance with Microsoft Training Services, effectively mirrors our goal to remain at the helm of the latest technological advancements. Together, we are relentless in our efforts to augment business capabilities. This is accomplished by offering impactful, result-yielding training in the most recent Microsoft technologies and trending developmental methodologies such as Agile and DevOps."

Demonstrating a consistent penchant for explicating complex technical concepts into easily comprehensible lessons, Esamatic srl further solidifies its promise of merging advanced AI technology with innovative solutions for businesses. The company’s formidable portfolio includes a diverse array of artificial intelligence projects, spanning from smart city solutions and energy efficiency solutions to AI in education. This breadth of projects empowers Esamatic srl to offer a broad array of AI-enabled solutions to businesses across a wide spectrum of industries.

This announcement signifies a critical milestone along Esamatic srl's focused trajectory towards leading the charge in revolutionizing the AI industry. The collaboration with Microsoft Training Services reflects their steadfast dedication to delivering first-class, premium training services within the realms of AI and software development. Under the competent leadership of Andrea Soldano and their prized collection of Microsoft courses, Esamatic srl fortifies its stature as a frontrunner, continually reinventing itself to meet the ever-evolving needs and challenges presented by a technology-driven future.

