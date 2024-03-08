Relevant Art Brings Jason Gray to Perform Benefit Concert for Local Sturgis, Michigan Woman With Cancer

STURGIS, Mich., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevant Art is an entertainment company with a passion for connecting recording artists with churches and mission organizations doing good work. On March 22, 2024, they will host award-winning recording artist, Jason Gray at His House FourSquare Church in Sturgis, MI to perform a benefit concert for Michelle Sharick, a life-long resident of Sturgis.







Ms. Sharick discovered early last Summer that she had an aggressive form of breast cancer. After six months of Chemotherapy treatments, she underwent a mastectomy in February to remove the rest of the cancer. Unfortunately, signs of cancer were still found following the surgery, and she’s beginning another round of chemotherapy and radiation treatments this month. Michelle graduated from Western Michigan University and took a job at Sturgis Molded Products, starting in 1995. Michelle has stayed with the company for over 29 years, and now serves as a VSL/Processor. During her time there, she also cared for her mother during a lengthy battle with lung cancer, and now resides in the family home caring for her step-father. Michelle has been unable to work since beginning her treatments, and is feeling the strain of the cancer battle, lost wages and aggressive treatment regimes.

Michelle’s story made its way to Relevant Art, who coordinates the touring of National Christian Recording Artist, Jason Gray. Gray’s catchy tunes have dominated the airways of K-LOVE stations and Christian radio since his smash hit, “Remind Me Who I Am” first climbed the charts in 2012. Gray’s career spans over 20 years, and he is currently releasing singles from his 18th studio album, “Land of the Living”. He brings a thoughtful and heartfelt acoustic pop style, light-hearted humor, transparency and vulnerable storytelling that work together, leaving audiences with a lingering sense of renewed hope and belonging. It’s said that Jason offers uncommon observations on common things that help us think about our struggles in a new light. He has won several ASCAP Performance Awards for "More Like Falling in Love" and "Good to Be Alive", and Album of the Year in 2012.

All proceeds from the benefit concert will go to offset Michelle’s medical expenses and lost wages. Michelle is known as a treasured and loyal friend to many, and has a compassionate, giving heart to people in need. The public is invited to join her family and friends for Michelle’s Fight Night featuring Jason Gray to offer her uplifting support and encouragement. The Details and ticket info are available at www.MichellesFightNight.eventbrite.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afa71734-c928-41e1-aa1a-06ff0dd4b1b7