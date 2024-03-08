AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $92,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for its 2024 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2024 compared to net income of $16,574,000, or $3.12 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2024, AMREP had net income of $2,546,000, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22,107,000, or $4.17 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Revenues were $12,689,000 and $31,833,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 and $9,117,000 and $35,975,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023.
During the third quarter of 2023, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement expense of $2,336,000 as a result of its defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees and a non-cash income tax benefit of $16,071,000 as a result of a worthless stock deduction related to its former fulfillment services business.
More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|12,689,000
|$
|9,117,000
|Net income
|$
|92,000
|$
|16,574,000
|Earnings per share – basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|3.14
|Earnings per share – diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|3.12
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,303,000
|5,284,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,346,000
|5,310,000
|Nine Months Ended January 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|31,833,000
|$
|35,975,000
|Net income
|$
|2,546,000
|$
|22,107,000
|Earnings per share – basic
|$
|0.48
|$
|4.19
|Earnings per share – diluted
|$
|0.48
|$
|4.17
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,299,000
|5,280,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,341,000
|5,304,000
