Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – Disposition of Securities of Clip Money Inc.

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOAT Holdings LLC (“KOAT”) has today filed an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) disclosing the disposition of 4,349,632 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of Clip Money Inc. (the “Company”) in a series of transactions between October 16, 2023 and March 6, 2024, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) at prices ranging from CAD$0.18 to CAD$0.38 per Common Share, representing a decrease in holdings of 4.14% (the “Transactions”).



Prior to the Transactions, KOAT owned an aggregate of 14,914,292 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.21% of the Company’s current issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Transactions, KOAT owns 10,564,660 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.07% of the Company’s current issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares are being held by KOAT for investment purposes and such positions may be increased or decreased as considered appropriate in light of investment criteria, market conditions and other factors and in accordance with the provisions of applicable securities legislation.

A copy of the Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters is being filed with the Ontario Securities Commission and the securities commissions of the other jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer, and may be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca on the Company’s profile. A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Daren Trousdell (by e-mail at daren@darentrousdell.com or by telephone at 561-515-9010). KOAT is located at 736 Ibis Way, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 and the Company’s head office is located at 96 Riverdale Ave, Ottawa, Ontario K1S 1R2.