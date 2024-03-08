ZoomerMedia Announces New CFO

TORONTO, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moses Znaimer, Founder and CEO, ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV: ZUM) (“ZoomerMedia” or the “Company”), a multi-platform media company devoted to creating legacy and digital content for Boomer Zoomers to GenZ Zoomers, announces that Serge Blumenfeld, MBA, MSc, has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) following the departure of Terence Chan who voluntarily resigned to pursue family business opportunities..



The Board thanks Mr. Chan for his dedication and excellent service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.



Mr. Blumenfeld is a seasoned executive with over 20 years’ experience in a variety of finance and technology roles. He has held senior positions in a number of Fortune 1000 companies, including Citibank, PeopleSoft and Willis Towers Watson. He brings big-company discipline with a down-to-earth, getting-things-done attitude.



"I'm a self-proclaimed media addict and excited and honoured to embark on a new adventure alongside Moses and a world-class team of media professionals," says Serge.



Serge comes to ZoomerMedia on the heels of the company’s recent announcements that it has purchased Curiocity, a hyper local digital publication based out of Alberta, and Owen Sound’s CJOS Bounce 92.3FM from Bell Media.



These acquisitions mark ZoomerMedia’s sixth and seventh acquisition in two years as Moses carries out his plan to expand the company’s reach beyond its original core demographic, the 45-plus, and also grow audiences 18 – 44.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

Founded by television and media icon Moses Znaimer in 2008, ZoomerMedia Limited is a multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada's most powerful audiences: the 18.1 million people aged 45-plus aka "Zoomers", and the 15.1 million Millennials and Gen Zs, coincidentally also called "Zoomers", who follow in their footsteps.

ZoomerMedia operates 5 TV, 2 Radio, 3 Print, 3 Live Event, and 22 Digital properties. ZoomerMedia produces original TV, Radio, and Podcast programming, offers clients creative audio and video production services, and bespoke events on site at its 2.6 acre complex in Toronto's Liberty Village.

For specific ZoomerMedia property names and focus, please see below.

Television: VisionTV, available in 7.5 million households is Canada's home for British comedy and drama series, plus uplifting movies, music, news, and multicultural and multilingual faith programming; ONETV: The Exercise & Entertainment Channel, combines original yoga, pilates, tai chi, and cardio fitness series with British serial soaps, dramas and American movies; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and FAITH TV in Winnipeg are devoted to broadcasting Christian, multi-faith, and local content.

Zoomer Digital Network (ZDN): reaching 18.5 million monthly active users with over a billion annual pageviews and social media engagements, ZDN comprises: Daily Hive, dailyhive.com in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and The Maritimes, is one of Canada’s most followed news brands with over 10 million monthly active users, over 270 million annual page views, and 3.1 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X), TikTok, and LinkedIn; blogTO, blogto.com, Toronto's unrivalled local publisher across digital and social media platforms, bringing in 8 million monthly active users, and over 213 million page views annually; Zoomer Magazine's EverythingZoomer.com, Canada's leading provider of online content targeting the 45-plus; The Peak readthepeak.com, serving 150,000 Canadian professionals and business leaders with the top global business, finance, and tech stories of the day packaged in smart, fast, and easily digestible formats; and Ludwig Van, Ludwig-Van.com, Canada’s leading and fastest growing digital voice for the latest classical, opera, chamber and choral music headlines, reviews, comments and personality driven features and interviews. ZoomerMedia amplified its digital presence in Canada even further with the recent acquisition of Curiocity, curiocity.com, one of Alberta’s leading hyper local digital media publishers, with a presence in other key markets in Canada.

Radio: The New Classical FM, Canada's only commercial all classical music radio station broadcasting over three frequencies in a unique regional Ontario network: 96.3FM CFMZ-FM Toronto (GTA), 103.1FM CFMX-FM Cobourg (Eastern Ontario), and 102.9FM CFMO-FM Collingwood (Southern Georgian Bay); and Zoomer Radio, The Original Greatest Hits, the biggest broadcast footprint in Canada also reaching 28 American States, and broadcasting simultaneously both in AM and FM in Toronto (740AM CFZM-AM and 96.7FM CFZM-FM); and the newly acquired CJOS Bounce 92.3 FM in Owen Sound playing Adult Hits. (The sale is subject to CRTC approval and other closing conditions).

Print: ZOOMER Magazine, the Company's flagship magazine and Canada's largest paid circulation magazine for the 45-plus market; On The Bay Magazine, a dominant regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Ontario's Southern Georgian Bay; and Tonic Magazine, a regional health and wellness magazine published bi-monthly and distributed across the City of Toronto.

