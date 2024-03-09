Forbes Ranks Aledade as the No. 3 Best Health Care Industry Startup in Nation

Bethesda, MD, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes magazine has ranked Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care, as the No. 3 best health care industry startup employer in the United States in its 2024 fifth annual rankings.

Aledade, founded in 2014, also earned the No. 39 spot in the overall national rankings, which were derived from “millions of data points”, according to Forbes.

“At Aledade we are committed to fostering a culture that is laser-focused on our mission to improve the health care system and do what’s good for patients, primary care practices and society,” said Farzad Mostashari, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Aledade. “We do this by continuously improving our experience across our diverse workforce, recruiting and nurturing our talented employees, and constantly innovating to make our work better for those we serve.”

The recognition by Forbes comes on the heels of another top employer recognition. Great Place To Work® recently selected Aledade for the fourth consecutive year on its Best Workplaces for Parents™ List.

Aledade helps independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Aledade’s proven playbook includes a proprietary technology platform and in-person coaching to guide practice workflows and implement interventions that improve patient outcomes as well as follow ups on emergency department and hospital visits.

Forbes’ Best Employers for startups were selected among 3,000 privately-held companies headquartered in the United States that employ more than 50 people and were founded between 2014 and 2021. Companies were evaluated on three primary criteria: company reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

Forbes and its market research firm Statista reviewed articles, blogs and social media posts about each employer to assess employer reputation. In addition, Statista evaluated employee satisfaction through online reviews, employee retention rates and company policies relating to topics such as inclusion and diversity, parental leave and workplace flexibility. The analysis also assessed companies’ growth by evaluating their website traffic, job openings and head counts over a two-year period.

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,600 practices, federally-qualified health centers and community health centers in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing more than two million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

