Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification of trades by primary insider

Oslo, 9 March 2024: Langøya Invest AS, a closely related party of Ketil Fjerdingen, a board member and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, sold on 8 March 2024, 400,000 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 7.8984 per share. Following these transactions, Langøya Invest AS and closely related parties hold 400,000 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.



