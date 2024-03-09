DEADLINE MONDAY: Berger Montague Advises Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Investors to Contact the Firm Before March 11, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, March 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized law firm Berger Montague PC informs investors that a lawsuit was filed against Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada”) (NASDAQ: DADA) on behalf of purchasers of Dada’s securities between May 11, 2023 and January 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors that suffered losses from Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada”) (NASDAQ: DADA) investments can follow the link below for more information regarding the lawsuit:

Investors who purchased or acquired Dada securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 11, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dada revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs were materially overstated; and (2) as a result, Dada would need to conduct an independent review to ascertain the financial impact and the scope of suspicious practices that led to overstated revenues and costs.

According to the lawsuit, on January 8, 2024, before market hours, Dada issued a press release on a Form 6-K, which stated, in relevant part, “in the course of its routine internal audit, certain suspicious practices were identified that may cast doubt on certain revenues from the Company’s online advertising and marketing services in 2023.” The press release further stated that Dada “currently estimates that approximately RMB500 million of revenues from online advertising and marketing services and RMB500 million of operations and support costs may have been overstated, respectively, for the first three quarters of 2023. In addition, the revenue guidance previously provided by [Dada] for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 should no longer be relied upon until further notice.”

Following this news, the price of Dada’s American Depositary Receipts fell $1.45 per share, or 45.87%, to close at $17.12 per share, on January 8, 2024.

