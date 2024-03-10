NugHub NY Celebrates 1,000th Order Milestone and Expands Legal Weed Delivery to Manhattan and Nassau County, Long Island

New York, New York, March 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NugHub NY, New York City's premier legal weed delivery service, is thrilled to announce the achievement of a significant milestone - the completion of our 1,000th successful delivery. This milestone marks a testament to our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to our valued customers.

In response to the growing demand and positive feedback from our customers, NugHub NY is excited to expand our delivery service to include Manhattan and Nassau County, Long Island. Previously serving Staten Island and Brooklyn, this expansion ensures that more individuals across New York City have access to safe and legal adult-use cannabis delivered directly to their door.

With brands like SpaceBuds, NY Honey, Silly Nice, and more, customers all over New York City can now enjoy a diverse selection of premium cannabis products from NugHub NY. Our mission is to provide a personalized and exceptional delivery experience, offering a wide range of products to meet the unique preferences of our clientele.

Michael "Mo" Gertelman, Founder of NugHub NY, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, "Expanding our delivery service to Manhattan and Nassau County is a significant milestone for NugHub NY. It's a testament to our dedication to providing accessible and convenient access to high-quality cannabis products for adults across New York City. We're excited to continue serving our customers and providing them with the best possible experience."

Additionally, NugHub NY is nearing the completion of its physical location, with anticipation building for the opening of our dispensary in Staten Island. This brick-and-mortar location will further enhance our commitment to providing a comprehensive cannabis experience for our customers.

For more information and to place an order, visit www.NugHubNY.com.

About NugHub NY: NugHub NY is New York City's premier cannabis delivery service, committed to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to our valued customers. With a focus on customer satisfaction and accessibility, NugHub NY offers a diverse selection of premium cannabis brands for delivery across New York City.