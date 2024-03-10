Himiway Launches D7 Series With a Mission to Redefine Off-Road E-Biking

Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





In an exciting update, Himiway has finally launched its much-awaited D7 and D7 Pro series, marking a significant leap in e-bike technology. The D7 series aims to support both the spirit of off-road adventure while still being convient for riding through the city. The latest models, an advancement in e-bike engineering, represent the company’s dedication to fostering a community passionate about exploring the great outdoors without boundaries.

The impact of Himiway's e-bikes extends beyond mere transportation; they have become pivotal in enhancing many's commuting, fitness, and recovery journeys. Success stories like Keith Oser's recovery post-knee surgery and Jerod's daily life transformations underscore Himiway e-bikes' profound effect on individuals' lives.

The D7 series is engineered to make off-road biking more accessible and enjoyable. Upgrading from the Himiway Cobra, the D7 series boasts a 1000W motor and an advanced brushless geared hub motor designed for high-temperature resistance and improved heat dissipation. This ensures longevity and robust performance even in the most challenging terrains. The introduction of 4.5-inch new tread fat tires enhances adaptability, allowing riders to navigate through tough trails, deep snow, and soft sand effortlessly.





Enhancements like increased suspension travel to 120mm and a longer handlebar at 780mm provide superior off-road performance and handling comfort. Additionally, the Himiway-developed luminosity taillight offers 20% more brightness, significantly improving night-time visibility and safety.

For those seeking an extreme off-road experience, the D7 Pro electric bike features an extensive travel suspension system and four-piston disc brakes, ensuring unparalleled control and safety. The cockpit's ergonomic adjustments and the drivetrain system's upgrade, featuring Shimano's CUES U6000, provide precision and reliability in shifting, catering to the needs of hardcore off-road enthusiasts.

Understanding the challenges faced by beginners in selecting the right off-road bike, Himiway has priced the D7 at $2,399, offering a feature-rich yet affordable option. The D7 Pro integrates advanced battery technology from Samsung/LG, boasting a 5000mAh single-cell capacity that extends the ride up to 60 miles on electric power alone and over 80 miles with pedal assist.

Himiway's mission extends beyond creating superior e-bikes; it's about building a community where transformation and joy through cycling are shared experiences. The resilience and recovery of individuals like Keith, who found new life in biking post-surgery, exemplify the brand's impact on personal health and well-being.

With the D7 series, Himiway sets new standards in the world of ebikes, offering a perfect blend of power, performance, and durability. The insights gained from observing off-road races across Europe and America have been instrumental in the series' development, ensuring each model meets the diverse needs of riders.



As Himiway continues to innovate and push the boundaries of e-biking, the D7 series stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to enhancing the rider's experience, inviting adventurers to embark on their next off-road journey with confidence.

