mophie celebrates the cherry blossom festival with exclusive edition 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, today announced an exclusive edition 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe to celebrate the centuries-old tradition of enjoying the beautiful, but ephemeral, blossoms of the cherry tree. The 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe will feature a limited-edition cherry blossom design.







The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe ($149.95) is designed to keep you fully charged and organized whether on vacation or traveling for business. It can provide up to 15W of fast-charging power and has dedicated charging spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro. The magnetic surfaces mean you’ll hit the charging sweet spot every time. When finished, the travel charger folds up neatly and fits into a compact case that features room for additional charging cables, as well as a discreet AirTag pocket. Simply unpack and unfold to turn any surface into a charging hub.

The travel kit comes with everything you need including a USB-C cable and wall adapter. The eco-friendly fabric of the travel case is even made with up to 50% recycled plastic bottles. Simplify packing with one handy kit that fits neatly in your bag.

Additional product features:

Made for MagSafe – MFi Certified : the magnetic arrays on the travel charger are designed specifically for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro. The fast-charging Apple Watch magnetic charger flips up to hold your Apple Watch at an ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode.

: the magnetic arrays on the travel charger are designed specifically for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro. The fast-charging Apple Watch magnetic charger flips up to hold your Apple Watch at an ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode. Fast Wireless Charging up to 15W : charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the fastest speeds possible.

: charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the fastest speeds possible. Charge up to Three Devices Simultaneously : charge all your main devices in one central location.

: charge all your main devices in one central location. Everything You Need to Charge: the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe comes with a USB-C cable, a 30W USB-C PD wall adapter, and a secure travel case with zipper enclosure.

Technical Specifications:

Height : 0.38 inches / 9.97 cm

: 0.38 inches / 9.97 cm Length : 11.73 inches / 29.8 cm

: 11.73 inches / 29.8 cm Width : 3.13 inches /7.95 cm

: 3.13 inches /7.95 cm Weight : 0.7 lbs. /11.2 oz.

: 0.7 lbs. /11.2 oz. What’s in the box : mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe 30W USB-C PD wall adapter 1m/3ft USB-C to USB-C cable Travel case user manual

:

Availability:

The mophie cherry blossom edition 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is available exclusively at Apple retail stores in Japan, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore, and on mophie.com for $149.95. Each product will include a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.*

*ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

MagSafe, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods/AirPods Pro, and AirTag are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, a leading brand in power, is an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

TEAM LEWIS

Vitoria Perez

707-535-6953

zagg@teamlewis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/527a7635-68c0-4398-a161-ebc7bab4c3e4