BFLabs Subsidiary CovenantLabs' 'Covenant Child' Partners with 'Dew' to Promote Free-minting Collabo

SEOUL, KOREA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BFLabs subsidiary CovenantLabs' idle RPG 'Covenant Child' announced a partnership with NFT aggregator 'Dew' to hold a free-minting collaboration on 15th of this month.





The collaboration will have limited supplies, each of which will be available for one hour. If a user qualifies for any of the three free-minting categories, a user will have a chance to win. The whitelist, FCFS, and the remaining amounts except two ahead categories will be available for users, and there will be three times on March 15 at 11:00, 12:00, and 13:00(UTC) for free-minting. Each time slot will have different eligibility requirements, so be sure to check the Covenant Child official discord for more collaboration details and times.

Through this collaboration, Covenant Child is providing a free-minting opportunity to make NFTs more accessible to users who may have barriers to entry and is setting the stage for active NFT trading. Users will be able to experience more diverse content through Covenant Child's continuous updates and new character additions, and they will also be able to utilize the marketplace to benefit from the profitability of a P2E (Play to Earn) game.

The OBT for 'Covenant Child', which began last December, is now in its fourth month, and the team is currently working on new contents and characters to bring the game closer to its users in preparation for Grand Open.

More details can be found through Covenant Child’s official Discord and X(Tweeter).

Social Links

Medium: https://medium.com/covenant-child

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CovenantChild_O

Discord: https://discord.gg/wEKHUrCe

Telegram: https://t.me/CovenantChild_Global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CovenantChildOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJXE6umB_n9bNNHsRsUgsg

Media Contact

Brand: Covenant Labs CO., LTD.

E-mail: support@covenantlabs.io

Website: https://covenantchild.game/

SOURCE: Covenant Labs CO., LTD.