Regenx Approaching 50% Production Objectives

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that it has achieved a production throughput of 2,200 lbs./day, while maintaining its expected plant recoveries and efficiencies. Modifications to the automated loading system has recently been completed and will now allow Regenx to continue moving towards its commercial production objective of 5,000 lbs./day.



Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

