Laser Capture Microdissection Market Rising at 10.1% CAGR to Hit US$ 466.2 Million by 2034, Fact.MR Study

Rockville, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global laser capture microdissection market is rapidly growing and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. The Laser Capture Microdissection Market is expected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. By 2034, the global market for these products is expected to reach US$ 466.2 million.

The integration of LCM with other technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and microarray analysis, along with the development of automated systems, can improve efficiency and broaden the market's reach. Growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, with increased emphasis on understanding molecular mechanisms, can drive the demand for advanced tools like LCM.

Key Segments of Laser Capture Microdissection Market Research Report

By System By End Users By Region Ultraviolet LCM

Infrared LCM

Ultraviolet and Infrared LCM

Immunofluorescence LCM Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Hospitals

Academic Institutes North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



The growing interest in single-cell analysis for understanding cellular heterogeneity in tissues is likely to drive the demand for LCM, as it allows for the isolation of individual cells for in-depth analysis. The integration of LCM into pathology laboratories for diagnostics and molecular pathology applications can significantly contribute to market growth, especially in the context of personalized medicine.

Convergence with other cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, can enhance the capabilities of LCM systems, providing more sophisticated and accurate results. The field of neuroscience has been increasingly utilizing LCM to study specific cell populations in the brain, contributing to advancements in understanding neurological disorders.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2024, the global laser capture microdissection market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 177.5 million.

The ultraviolet LCM segment is expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 33.3% in 2024.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies category is expected to hold a market share of 34.1% in 2034.

China is predicted to acquire a 63.5% of the global market share in 2024.

East Asia is expected to account for a CAGR of 11.2% by 2034.

“The expansion of biobanking activities, where biological samples are stored for research purposes, creates a demand for LCM in isolating specific cells for downstream analysis,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The laser capture microdissection market is shaped by pricing, distribution channels, customer service, and regulatory compliance to gain a competitive edge. Adapting to market dynamics and staying abreast of technological advancements are essential for sustained success in this dynamic industry.

Company Portfolio

Danaher Corporation: It is a global science and technology innovator with a diverse range of businesses operating in various industries, including life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental solutions. The company offers state-of-the-art Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) systems designed to cater to the needs of researchers and professionals in the life sciences and diagnostics fields.

Carl Zeiss AG: It is a renowned German company specializing in optics and optoelectronics. The company is a leader in the development and manufacturing of optical systems and medical devices, with a strong global presence. Carl Zeiss AG provides cutting-edge Laser Capture Microdissection solutions, offering researchers high-performance instruments for the isolation and manipulation of individual cells.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 466.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 10.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



North America's Dominance in Laser Capture Microdissection Market by 2034

In its latest study, Fact.MR, a prominent provider of market research and competitive intelligence, projects that North America will hold a significant 26.4% share of the global market by 2034.

As healthcare infrastructure continues to improve in emerging economies, there is notable potential for the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as laser capture microdissection, particularly for research and diagnostic purposes.

The United States is anticipated to dominate the North American market, accounting for 69.9% by 2034. Ongoing advancements in biomedical and life sciences research, propelled by substantial investments in R&D, are fueling demand for cutting-edge technologies like laser capture microdissection.

Furthermore, the rising focus on precision medicine initiatives, which tailor treatments to individual patients based on their unique genetic profiles, is expected to drive the market share of laser capture microdissection for detailed molecular analysis.

With its robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, the United States extensively utilizes laser capture microdissection in various applications such as drug discovery, target validation, and biomarker discovery, thus contributing significantly to market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global laser capture microdissection market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on laser capture microdissection market analysis by system (ultraviolet LCM, infrared LCM, ultraviolet and infrared LCM, immunofluorescence LCM), by end users (contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals, academic institutes), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).



