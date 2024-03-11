Velocix’s hybrid-cloud streaming solution deployed at TELUS

Cambridge, UK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocix, the carrier-grade cloud TV software provider, has announced that TELUS, a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company, has initiated the first phase of its hybrid-cloud video streaming project based on Velocix’s Hybrid-cloud Origin and Hybrid-cloud Content Delivery Network “CDN” software. This hybrid-cloud architecture runs on both Google Cloud Platform and on-premises caching and streaming technology.

The hybrid-cloud streaming platform represents a key strategic step in lowering delivery costs and improving scaling flexibility. These benefits are realised by balancing the low cost, high-performance capabilities of on-premises software with the demand driven scalability and geographical reach of cloud hosted solutions.

In the initial deployment, TELUS will use Velocix’s Hybrid-cloud Origin to improve the efficiency of live recording services like nPVR. A Velocix Hybrid-cloud CDN will operate in concert with the Hybrid-cloud Origin to facilitate streaming, enabling TELUS to deploy caches that span private, public and edge-cloud frameworks. With this pioneering architecture, high performance on-premises caching tiers can be augmented with cloud-based CDN capacity that can be spun up instantly to meet peak demands, helping to further optimise the overall efficiency of the streaming platform.

Jim Brickmeier, CEO at Velocix, said: “We are proud to be working with TELUS on such a strategic project and breaking new ground with our hybrid-cloud video solutions. With our new architecture, we can harness the strengths of multiple deployment environments and enable customers around the globe to build better and more profitable video businesses.”

Velocix's carrier-grade content delivery software supports high-capacity live, on-demand, time-shifted video and cloud DVR applications, enabling video service providers to rapidly scale-out their premium multiscreen services using an open video network architecture.

Caption: TELUS has initiated hybrid-cloud video streaming based on Velocix’s platform

