Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 04 March 2024 – 08 March 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 10:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 10,090,455 12.35 124,657,829 04 March 2024 240,000 13.02 3,125,256 05 March 2024 241,000 12.72 3,065,641 06 March 2024 174,936 12.67 2,215,634 07 March 2024 201,351 12.71 2,559,936 08 March 2024 274,900 12.76 3,508,494 Total, week number 10 1,132,187 12.78 14,474,961 Accumulated under the program 11,222,642 12.40 139,132,791

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 10,101,392 own shares corresponding to 0.66 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

