Global DNA Diagnostics Market Size To Worth USD 60.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.20%

New York, United States, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global DNA Diagnostics Market Size is to Grow from USD 25.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 60.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.20% during the projected period.





DNA diagnostics, typically known as genetic testing or DNA testing, is a laboratory procedure that analyzes DNA to provide information about genetic materials and potential hereditary diseases. The technique allows practitioners to identify and treat a wide range of ailments, including cancer, infectious infections, and myogenic disorders. DNA diagnostics was involved in the human genome project, which led to the discovery of numerous diseases and disorder-causing agents. Some of the primary technologies used in DNA diagnostics include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray techniques, sequencing technology, and mass spectrometry. These technologies are used to prepare samples, isolate DNA, and conduct subsequent analyses. The increasing frequency of chronic and infectious diseases is driving up global healthcare costs. The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, higher acceptance of individualized therapy, enhanced healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations, and an aging population are all driving growth in these industries. Hence, these factors will significantly drive the global DNA diagnostic market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of developing these diagnostic tests, a lack of awareness about DNA diagnostics, a shortage of experienced specialists, insufficient capital, and infrastructure are expected to impede growth throughout the projection period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 115 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on The " Global DNA Diagnostics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents, Service & Software), By Technology (PCR, Microarray, In-situ Hybridization, Sequencing Technology, Mass Spectrometry), By Application (Oncology, Infectious Disease Testing, Myogenic Disorder Diagnosis, Clinical Diagnosis Confirmation, Pre-implantation Diagnosis, Prenatal Diagnosis), By End-user (Point of Care, Diagnostic Center, Self-Testing/OTC), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033)."

The instruments segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global DNA diagnostics market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global DNA diagnostics market is divided into instruments, reagents, services & software. Among these, the instruments segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global DNA diagnostics market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the analysis and interpretation of the genetic material information accurately.

The PCR segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global DNA diagnostics market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of technology, the global DNA diagnostics market is divided into PCR, microarray, in-situ hybridization, sequencing technology, and mass spectrometry. Among these, the PCR segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global DNA diagnostics market during the projected timeframe. The segmental growth can be attributed to the PCR has revolutionized genetics by enabling the discovery of genetic modifications, gene expression analysis, disease diagnosis, and an enabled the amplification of specific DNA sequencing from small samples.

The oncology segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global DNA diagnostics market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global DNA diagnostics market is divided into oncology, infectious disease testing, myogenic disorder diagnosis, clinical diagnosis confirmation, pre-implantation diagnosis, and prenatal diagnosis. Among these, the oncology segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global DNA diagnostics market during the estimated period. Cancer is increasing increasingly prevalent all over the world. The application of DNA diagnostics to oncology has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment and management.

The diagnostic center segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global DNA diagnostics market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end-user, the global DNA diagnostics market is divided into point of care, diagnostic center, and self-testing/OTC. Among these, the diagnostic center segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global DNA diagnostics market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the diagnostic center’s use of DNA diagnostics to offer individualized health treatments.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global DNA diagnostics market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global DNA diagnostics market over the forecast period. Cancer disease prevalence is increasing in the region, as is the adoption of advanced DNA diagnostics testing technology. Government initiatives across the region, including enhanced DNA funding, aim to strengthen the DNA diagnostic business. The availability of excellent healthcare facilities, strong government initiatives, and increased funding for DNA testing research and development in this region. The presence of strong laboratory facilities, favorable reimbursement standards, and a huge population with access to health care all contribute to the region's dominance in the DNA diagnostic business.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global DNA diagnostics market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the technical advancements that have made DNA diagnostics more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective, resulting in increased industry growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global DNA diagnostics market include Bayer Diagnostic, Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex, Novartis, Illumina, Inc., GE Healthcare, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cepheid, Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies Inc., Others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global DNA diagnostics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global DNA Diagnostics Market, By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents

Service & Software

Global DNA Diagnostics Market, By Technology

PCR

Microarray

In-situ Hybridization

Sequencing Technology

Mass Spectrometry

Global DNA Diagnostics Market, By Application

Oncology

Infectious Disease Testing

Myogenic Disorder Diagnosis

Clinical Diagnosis Confirmation

Pre-implantation Diagnosis

Prenatal Diagnosis

Global DNA Diagnostics Market, By End-user

Point of Care

Diagnostic Center

Self-Testing/OTC

Global DNA Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



