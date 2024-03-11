Fortuna discovers new Kingfisher prospect at Séguéla Mine and provides exploration update at the Diamba Sud Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire and the recently acquired Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “Emphasizing the exploration potential at Séguéla, the team has continued their impressive run-rate of discoveries with the new Kingfisher prospect. This follows the Barana, Badior and Kestrel discoveries made during 2022 and 2023.” Mr. Weedon continued, “In addition to the exploration success at Kingfisher, drilling for Koula underground mining potential has resulted in several high-grade intersections. This includes 68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters in SGRD1783, as part of a larger interval of 22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters, highlighting the opportunity for underground mining.”

Commenting on the successful drilling at the Diamba Sud Gold Project, Mr. Weedon noted, “With the initial campaign of confirmatory drilling wrapping up at Area A and Area D, exploration focus is progressing towards testing the satellite opportunities. Early success at the Moungoundi, Western Splay, and Kassasoko satellite prospects highlight the potential of Diamba Sud.” Mr. Weedon continued, “In addition to improving the confidence at Area A, Area D, and Karakara, drilling intersected several mineralized zones extending beyond the historic pit optimization shells. These extensions will be incorporated into a resource model to be prepared later in 2024.”

Exploration program highlights

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire
Kingfisher prospect

SGRD1724:5.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 98 meters, including
14.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 100 meters
SGRC1728:1.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.5 meters from 41 meters
SGRC1762:2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 106 meters
SGRC1763:2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.1 meters from 136 meters
SGRC1764:2.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 125 meters, including
19.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 147 meters
  

Koula deposit

SGRD1781:20.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 110 meters
SGRD1783:22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters from 208 meters, including
68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 215 meters, and
40.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 220 meters
SGRD1784:4.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters from 268 meters, including
33.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 276 meters
SGRD1806:11.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 36 meters


Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

Area A

DSR515:3.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.4 meters from 74 meters
DSDD140:6.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.2 meters from 126.6 meters


Area D		 
DSDD163:6.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 32.0 meters from 7 meters, including
39.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.2 meters from 31 meters
DSDD173:3.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 44.8 meters from 8 meters
DSDD176:4.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.6 meters from 36 meters, including
20.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 38 meters
DSDD196:6.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.4 meters from 3 meters, including
20.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 16 meters
DSDD206:4.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.0 meters from 48 meters, including
70.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 63 meters


Karakara		 
DSDD205:2.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 20 meters, and
5.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.4 meters from 74 meters
DSDD207:8.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9 meters from 79 meters, including
36.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.5 meters from 80 meters
DSR541:4.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.8 meters from 92 meters
DSR546:2.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.3 meters from 79 meters, and
4.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.3 meters from 117 meters


Moungoundi		 
DSR551:2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.3 meters from 31 meters
DSR558:5.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 88 meters
DSR563:2.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.2 meters from 45 meters
DSR568:30.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.3 meters from 46 meters, including
146.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.25 meters from 46 meters
Kassasoko 
DSR604:1.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.3 meters from 29 meters


Western Splay		 
DSR584:2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters from 17 meters
DSR598:7.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.5 meters from 56 meters, including
19.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.5 meters from 61 meters


Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire 
Kingfisher prospect

A 2,040-meter, 20-hole program was completed at the newly discovered Kingfisher prospect identifying three lodes along a 1.9-kilometer strike, all of which remain open along strike and at depth (refer to Figures 1 and 2). Results include drill hole SGRC1762 intersecting 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 106 meters downhole, and drill hole SGRC1763 intersecting 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.1 meters from 136 meters downhole.

The Kingfisher prospect is hosted in a set of quartz veins along a moderately sheared contact between a series of basalt-dolerite units which also hosts the Boulder and Agouti deposits, one and three kilometers, respectively, to the north, with a steep easterly dip consistent with the majority of other deposits at Séguéla.

Additional drilling at Kingfisher is scheduled in the second quarter of 2024 to further test its strike and depth potential.

Figure 1: Kingfisher prospect location; approximately one kilometer east of the Sunbird deposit

Figure 1

Figure 2: Kingfisher prospect long section (looking west)

Figure 2

Koula deposit

A 3,106-meter, 12-hole program was completed at the Koula deposit in December 2023 (refer to Figure 3). As part of the support for potential underground mining, the program was designed to infill and further improve the understanding of the structural controls on the central and hanging wall high-grade lodes. Results such as 22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters from 208 meters downhole, including 68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 215 meters downhole in drillhole SGRD1783, highlight the potential of Koula. Drilling continues to expand Koula’s underground potential and the further delineation of the hanging wall lodes.

Figure 3: Koula deposit long-section showing select recent results (looking west)

Figure 3

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the Séguéla drill holes and assay results.

Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

The Diamba Sud Gold Project’s initial 10,945-meter, three-drill rig drilling program, started on October 8, 2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 12, 2023) and was extended into the 2024 budget of $9.2 million which consists of a 42,700 meter RC and diamond drilling campaign. The current program has seen the completion of 181 drill holes totaling 23,170 meters since December 2023.

The objectives of the 2024 drilling program are to:

  • Conduct selected confirmatory drilling to improve resource confidence at Area A, Area D, and Karakara (refer to Figure 4)
  • Drill to test for extensions to the existing historic resource in support of project development and advancing further economic studies
  • Advance prospective areas such as Moungoundi, Kassasoko, Western Splay, Area A North, and others (refer to Figure 4)
  • Improve understanding of key geological controls including controlling structures, favorable lithologies, alteration, and secondary enrichment zones

Figure 4: Location plan of the Diamba Sud Gold Project

Figure 4

Drilling continues at Diamba Sud focusing on growing the project’s historic resource base through testing satellite areas and other anomalies with limited previous drilling. In addition, drilling is continuing to delineate extensions to high-grade lodes extending beyond the historic pit optimization shells at Area A, Area D, and Karakara.

Highlights of recent drilling at Area A and Area D include several areas where mineralization has extended beyond the historic pit optimization shells. Further drilling is planned to determine the full extent of the mineralization and the relationship with key structures and lithologies. In addition, infill drilling to support resource confidence has intersected several broad zones of mineralization in areas of previous low confidence, as demonstrated by drill hole DSDD176 at Area D intersecting the following estimated true width intervals (refer to Figure 5):

  • 1.0 g/t Au over 15.2 meters from 10 meters, and
  • 4.4 g/t Au over 15.6 meters from 36 meters, and
  • 1.0 g/t Au over 10.2 meters from 81 meters, and
  • 1.6 g/t Au over 8.6 meters from 111 meters

Figure 5: Area D cross-section showing select recent results (looking north)

Figure 5

Early-stage drilling returned encouraging results from Moungoundi, located approximately two to four kilometers south of Karakara (refer to Figure 4). Hosted in a shear zone traversing a sediment/granite contact, Moungoundi remains open at depth where additional follow up drilling is planned in the second quarter of 2024. Results include 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.3 meters from 31 meters in drill hole DSR551, and 5.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 88 meters in drill hole DSR558 (refer to Figure 6).

Figure 6: Moungoundi cross-section showing select recent results (looking north)

Figure 6

Encouraging results were also received from first pass drilling at Kassasoko, with highlights including 1.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.75 meters from 29 meters in drill hole DSR613 and 1.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.25 meters in drill hole DSR604. Similar results were also returned from first pass drilling at Western Splay, including 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters from drill hole DSR584, and 7.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.5 meters from drill hole DSR598.

Refer to Appendix 2 for full details of the Diamba Sud Gold Project drill holes and assay results.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire and Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes at Séguéla were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits, whereas DD holes at Diamba Sud started with HQ sized diameter before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories’ preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation and then, via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for finishing. All Diamba Sud RC and DD samples were transported to ALS’s preparation laboratory in Kedougou, Senegal before also being transported via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core.  There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the exploration potential at Séguéla and the potential for underground mining operations at Koula; planned additional drilling during the second quarter of 2024 to further test the strike and depth potential at Kingfisher; statements relating to the potential of the Diamba Sud Gold Project based on the early success at Moungoundi, Western Splay and Kassasoko; the exploration budget at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and the objectives of the program; statements relating to growing the resource base at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and that encouraging results having been returned from Moungoundi and Kassasoko; the Company's objectives for the current drilling program at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and expectations regarding additional drilling programs budgeted for 2024; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Hole IDEasting
(WGS84_29N)		Northing
(WGS84_29N)		Elevation
(m)		EOH Depth
(m)1,4		UTM Azimuth
(°)		Dip
(°)		Depth
From
(m) 2,4		Depth
To
(m)4		Drilled
Width
 (m)4		ETW
(m)3		Au
(ppm)		Hole
Type5		Area
SGRD1699742578892361581320.190-6017818132.14.52RCDSunbird
      including17817910.710.90RCDSunbird
       18819353.52.67RCDSunbird
      including19219310.711.30RCDSunbird
SGRD1700742537892362573405.190-6027428064.21.59RCDSunbird
       28629485.63.31RCDSunbird
SGRD173174248989236156249090-6037638264.20.92RCDSunbird
       3954141913.32.36RCDSunbird
      including41041110.712.85RCDSunbird
       42642932.116.59RCDSunbird
      including42742921.419.93RCDSunbird
SGRD1732742535892263580531.490-6032432732.13.33RCDSunbird
SGRD173374249589246055149090-6041842353.51.54RCDSunbird
       4774871070.96RCDSunbird
SGRD1734742487892504549498.290-6043644042.81.83RCDSunbird
       4824971510.51.91RCDSunbird
SGRD1736742533892160592537.290-60NSI    RCDSunbird
SGRD1737742391892360567598.490-60768374.90.97RCDSunbird
       5695881913.30.96RCDSunbird
              
SGRC17197438908931024105490-60465374.91.99RCKingfisher
SGRC172074386789310341211090-60828642.81.59RCKingfisher
SGRC17217438408929014145490-60313210.76.50RCKingfisher
SGRD1722743803892898420120.290-60909885.64.55RCDKingfisher
      including979810.717.75RCDKingfisher
SGRC17237437858927004066290-601932139.10.89RCKingfisher
SGRD1724743751892700411120.290-6098110128.45.21RCDKingfisher
      including10010332.114.82RCDKingfisher
SGRC17257437218925014046790-60NSI    RCKingfisher
SGRC172674369089250240611890-60102116149.81.43RCKingfisher
SGRC17277436908920914135090-602181611.22.19RCKingfisher
       323864.21.44RCKingfisher
SGRC172874365889209241912090-6041662517.51.92RCKingfisher
      including646510.712.35RCKingfisher
SGRC17297436598918924256090-60NSI    RCKingfisher
SGRC17307436398916924168490-601324117.71.36RCKingfisher
SGRC174174360689169342114090-60NSI    RCKingfisher
SGRC17427436228914934016590-60822149.80.91RCKingfisher
SGRC174374359189149340211090-60525421.42.72RCKingfisher
       616985.60.78RCKingfisher
SGRC17447436228912944006090-60NSI    RCKingfisher
SGRC174574359189129440212090-60667153.57.68RCKingfisher
      including697010.730.00RCKingfisher
SGRC176274366289250040916790-60111210.75.10RCKingfisher
       1061342819.62.92RCKingfisher
      including10710810.711.05RCKingfisher
      and12812910.712.80RCKingfisher
      and13113210.729.40RCKingfisher
       15716142.84.38RCKingfisher
      including15916010.712.10RCKingfisher
SGRC176374367089259442518990-601361592316.12.92RCKingfisher
      including15215310.727.90RCKingfisher
       1631801711.90.83RCKingfisher
SGRC176474374789280340917090-601251492416.82.42RCKingfisher
      including14714921.419.18RCKingfisher
       15616596.31.27RCKingfisher
              
SGRC178074246289522642590110-60NSI    RCKoula
SGRD1781742439895235426150.5110-6011011332.120.33RCDKoula
       12012664.20.88RCDKoula
SGRD1782742448895284434310.3110-60NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1783742549895434451260.4110-60208222149.822.46RCDKoula
      including21021110.712.90RCDKoula
      and21521832.168.03RCDKoula
      and22022221.440.68RCDKoula
       22723032.12.19RCDKoula
SGRD1784742519895432453310.3110-60268279117.74.85RCDKoula
      including27627710.733.70RCDKoula
      and27827910.711.40RCDKoula
SGRD1785742558895404446250.4110-6019420064.21.78RCDKoula
       21421732.13.35RCDKoula
SGRD1786742422895295432354.4110-603173331611.21.63RCDKoula
SGRD1787742470895276435288.2110-6070801074.47RCDKoula
      including798010.711.95RCDKoula
       27628153.51.97RCDKoula
SGRC180574247589524842924110-60Not Sampled Abandoned  RCKoula
SGRD1806742475895248429300110-60364042.811.60RCDKoula
       24424732.11.75RCDKoula
SGRD1807742382895262422410110-60NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1808742410895253424357110-60NSI    RCDKoula

Notes:

  1. EOH: End of hole
  2. NSI: No significant intercepts
  3. ETW: Estimated true width
  4. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
  5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Appendix 2: Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

Hole IDEasting
(WGS84_29N)		Northing
(WGS84_29N)		Elevation
(m)		EOH
 Depth
 (m)1,4		UTM
Azimuth
 (°)		Dip
 (°)		Depth
From
(m)2,4		Depth
To
(m)4		Drilled
Width
(m) 4		ETW
 (m) 3		Au
(ppm)		Hole
Type5		Area
DSDD137233278142953618215090-608897.259.258.334.73DDArea A
      incl929310.9010.20DDArea A
DSDD138233266142948118014090-60971091210.802.43RCDArea A
DSDD139233203142948418019790-60103.75111.37.556.8021.08RCDArea A
      incl103.751073.252.9334.67RCDArea A
      and10810910.9013.25RCDArea A
      and109.75110.7510.9020.90RCDArea A
       115129.714.713.231.67RCDArea A
       138148109.001.11RCDArea A
DSDD140233182142943117919190-60126.613912.411.166.16RCDArea A
      incl129.21311.81.6216.20RCDArea A
       16016665.402.19RCDArea A
       18418732.702.59RCDArea A
DSDD141233224142946017517690-60112.91152.11.894.79RCDArea A
      incl113.51140.50.4510.10DDArea A
       1191351614.401.40DDArea A
DSDD142233142142935917824690-6012513276.301.10DDArea A
       140150109.009.36DDArea A
      incl14114210.9010.10DDArea A
      and14414621.8024.48DDArea A
       1561691311.701.95DDArea A
       179187.48.47.560.83DDArea A
       2132251210.801.33DDArea A
DSDD143233173142940817919890-60131.451364.554.103.37DDArea A
       165174.89.88.821.64DDArea A
DSDD150233123142960518624390-60606443.602.43DDArea A
DSDD153232846142957918422090-6028421412.601.89RCDArea A
      incl404110.9011.70RCDArea A
       19319521.809.12RCDArea A
      incl19419510.9016.35RCDArea A
       20421065.406.74RCDArea A
      incl20820910.9012.80RCDArea A
DSDD155233067142946918223690-60939632.705.57RCDArea A
      incl959610.9014.70RCDArea A
DSDD156233091142941418126390-60191.520917.515.751.07RCDArea A
DSDD159233229142941017516190-60788021.8011.96DDArea A
      incl787910.9022.50DDArea A
DSDD164233289142945917812590-608892.854.854.362.68DDArea A
DSDD2202331431429662188192    00.00 DDArea A
DSDD2212331361429439180245.5    00.00 DDArea A
DSDD2242311211429363179291    00.00 DDArea A
DSR511233179142953218221290-60566598.102.42RCDArea A
      incl616210.9015.50RCDArea A
       727865.406.86RCDArea A
      incl737410.9025.80RCDArea A
DSR51223304514295771859090-60NSI    RCArea A
DSR513233176142948118221590-6012112876.301.15RCDArea A
DSR514233234142966318715090-60788354.502.64RCArea A
       929643.601.25RCArea A
DSR515233199142965918718090-60741002623.403.46RCArea A
      incl868932.7017.98RCArea A
DSR516233160142945718122490-6014014110.907.10RCDArea A
              
DSDD14423299514294971835690-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD14523298414295191836690-6061043.201.43DDArea D
       152275.601.40DDArea D
       363821.6013.27DDArea D
      incl363710.8024.60DDArea D
DSDD14623294914295241838990-60819118.805.44DDArea D
      incl121310.8011.85DDArea D
      and161710.8015.50DDArea D
       535410.805.75DDArea D
DSDD147232899142952218311190-60102.1103.110.8071.40DDArea D
DSDD14823285114295231839890-60616108.003.77DDArea D
DSDD149232869142957918413190-6081575.603.75DDArea D
      incl131410.8016.35DDArea D
       232854.003.23DDArea D
       55.3571.71.365.27DDArea D
      incl56.4570.60.4811.40DDArea D
       92.610310.48.321.75DDArea D
      incl93.5940.50.4011.85DDArea D
DSDD151232846142957918414090-601721143.204.34DDArea D
DSDD15223271614295481839890-60121532.401.82DDArea D
       204422419.201.84DDArea D
      incl262821.6012.55DDArea D
DSDD154232726142952218211890-60143932520.005.18DDArea D
      incl282910.8039.70DDArea D
      and353610.8013.10DDArea D
      and373810.8016.55DDArea D
DSDD15723280214295471836390-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD15823280914295281839090-6044844435.206.29DDArea D
      incl121310.8011.15DDArea D
      and162486.4021.99DDArea D
       556497.203.65DDArea D
      incl626310.8016.60DDArea D
DSDD16023285314295451839090-6072151411.203.43DDArea D
      incl121310.8014.20DDArea D
       26366108.001.72DDArea D
DSDD16123282914295041829090-6032772419.203.33DDArea D
      incl131410.8014.85DDArea D
      and192010.8014.55DDArea D
       3138875.609.13DDArea D
      incl31.732.50.80.6463.10DDArea D
DSDD1622326501429517181155.590-6088.5912.52.002.17DDArea D
       99.15100.751.61.284.27DDArea D
DSDD163232684142949618115390-6074794032.005.99DDArea D
      incl91010.8010.45DDArea D
      and111210.8028.50DDArea D
      and3133.72.72.1639.41DDArea D
       586132.408.48DDArea D
      incl586021.6012.28DDArea D
       788464.801.10DDArea D
DSDD165232769142950218215090-60273475.601.95DDArea D
       384132.4018.26DDArea D
      incl394010.8052.30DDArea D
       485354.006.02DDArea D
      incl495010.8010.90DDArea D
DSDD166232703142947918113490-601643102721.603.38DDArea D
      incl303110.8015.05DDArea D
      and394010.8010.80DDArea D
       536297.201.45DDArea D
       761012520.001.39DDArea D
      incl7676.60.60.4812.75DDArea D
DSDD167232755142947818112290-60586797.201.62DDArea D
       717654.001.62DDArea D
       869486.401.19DDArea D
DSDD168232735142948818112390-60242843.204.26DDArea D
       687686.401.07DDArea D
       899786.400.98DDArea D
       10911010.805.51DDArea D
DSDD169232651142947818115290-601001151512.002.70DDArea D
      incl10110210.8012.05DDArea D
       133.5138.254.753.802.40DDArea D
DSDD170232727142940017914690-60132297.202.20DDArea D
       26431713.601.88DDArea D
       4993114435.202.57DDArea D
      incl787910.8032.40DDArea D
      and8989.80.80.6414.50DDArea D
       136146108.001.37DDArea D
DSDD171232728142945018013290-601527129.606.52DDArea D
      incl181910.8011.10DDArea D
      and212321.6015.10DDArea D
DSDD172232678142945218015090-60252943.208.18DDArea D
      incl252721.6012.05DDArea D
       434964.802.36DDArea D
       70942419.201.92DDArea D
      incl717210.8016.65DDArea D
DSDD173232771142939918012590-60864125644.803.47DDArea D
      incl101110.8020.30DDArea D
      and121310.8010.30DDArea D
      and262932.4012.82DDArea D
       119121.42.41.922.27DDArea D
DSDD174232754142941818013290-60101775.602.58DDArea D
       24502620.802.04DDArea D
       677143.202.53DDArea D
       771042721.601.07DDArea D
DSDD175232678142939617918290-6017341713.601.05DDArea D
       169.61766.45.120.95DDArea D
DSDD176232693142942518012990-6010291915.201.03DDArea D
       3655.51319.515.604.38DDArea D
      incl384132.4020.63DDArea D
       8193.81412.810.241.05DDArea D
       111.212210.88.641.64DDArea D
DSDD177232753142937617915290-60131521.606.14DDArea D
       2689156350.402.78DDArea D
      incl282910.8010.70DDArea D
      and323310.8022.40DDArea D
      and555721.6013.38DDArea D
       101.4106.65.24.161.37DDArea D
       124135118.801.34DDArea D
DSDD17823264814294301809890-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD179232675142937417920090-601626108.000.95DDArea D
       3146161512.002.55DDArea D
      incl363710.8011.55DDArea D
       819097.202.80DDArea D
DSDD18023261814293981799490-601244173225.602.52DDArea D
      incl222310.8029.80DDArea D
DSDD18123262114293551788290-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD182232522142950518013590-60535854.005.66DDArea D
      incl5454.50.50.4047.50DDArea D
DSDD18323254714293501779590-6021291886.401.17DDArea D
DSDD184232600142948218015390-6076.15792.852.281.85DDArea D
DSDD185232578142937417810690-603041118.801.45DDArea D
DSDD186232572142948018015290-605470191612.803.28DDArea D
      incl606110.8037.80DDArea D
       7493.5519.5515.641.99DDArea D
       108120129.600.98DDArea D
       13713810.8015.30DDArea D
DSDD187232528142940517815390-6011311743.201.31DDArea D
DSDD188232613142945818012390-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD189232757142935517914090-60677032.402.43DDArea D
       919986.400.68DDArea D
DSDD19023284014294821826090-607261915.204.92DDArea D
      incl131632.4022.82DDArea D
DSDD191232703142935417818290-604754.1207.15.681.42DDArea D
       69.6766.45.121.44DDArea D
       808443.201.30DDArea D
       10210864.801.68DDArea D
       11912121.607.87DDArea D
      incl12012110.8011.65DDArea D
       151163.112.19.681.99DDArea D
DSDD19223279614294771818090-6023411814.406.82DDArea D
      incl282910.8020.90DDArea D
      and333410.8011.70DDArea D
      and373921.6022.00DDArea D
       4761211411.2014.59DDArea D
      incl474810.8012.55DDArea D
      and525310.8026.00DDArea D
      and555610.80149.00DDArea D
DSDD19323283014294511825590-6010.92110.18.080.99DDArea D
DSDD194232725142932517816190-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD19523283014294251816090-6013311814.403.73DDArea D
      incl182021.6014.23DDArea D
       444954.001.85DDArea D
DSDD196232939142949918311090-603262318.406.27DDArea D
      incl101110.8011.55DDArea D
      and131410.8038.30DDArea D
      and161821.6020.90DDArea D
       63.4651.61.289.85DDArea D
DSDD19723267514293251779290-6071475.601.81DDArea D
       31.843.5511.759.400.91DDArea D
DSDD198232879142949918368.290-60656610.8010.50DDArea D
DSDD199232624142932517711690-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD20023284614293741806690-607810.806.38DDArea D
DSDD20123257514293261779790-601526118.803.19DDArea D
DSDD20223280214293771809690-6081132.401.81DDArea D
DSDD204232781142933017912390-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD206232495142942217810190-604871.723.718.964.63DDArea D
      incl636410.8070.70DDArea D
      and7171.70.70.5611.25DDArea D
DSDD20823240814295461827590-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD21023242914294981808090-60415097.201.30DDArea D
       545621.603.23DDArea D
              
DSR517232549142915217410090-6040531310.401.04RCArea D South
DSR51823256914291021749090-60NSI    RCArea D South
DSR519232567142907817410290-60989910.8027.50RCArea D South
DSR520232554142905317310290-60NSI    RCArea D South
              
DSDD2032317621428385153107270-6050.35565.654.241.16DDKarakara
DSDD2052318151428376153134270-60202996.751.95DDKarakara
      incl25.0526.0510.7510.60DDKarakara
       465153.751.12DDKarakara
       586243.001.98DDKarakara
       7493.219.214.405.23DDKarakara
      incl899010.7517.75DDKarakara
      and9293.21.20.9039.40DDKarakara
DSDD2072318661428374154167270-603447139.750.75DDKarakara
       7175.94.93.682.72DDKarakara
       7991129.008.54DDKarakara
      incl808221.5036.23DDKarakara
DSDD2092317931428273153182270-6010611375.251.75DDKarakara
       116.9123.256.354.762.06DDKarakara
DSR5242318461428400174130270-60869375.253.68RCKarakara
DSR5252318381428352174156270-60424864.501.75RCKarakara
       9810353.7511.20RCKarakara
      incl9910010.7538.00RCKarakara
       10710810.7516.40RCKarakara
       112124129.003.20RCKarakara
      incl12112210.7527.40RCKarakara
DSR5292317511428352155100270-6029481914.252.37RCKarakara
      incl474810.7511.00RCKarakara
DSR5302317251428224154140270-60586353.754.04RCKarakara
       758053.751.37RCKarakara
       10010443.003.38RCKarakara
DSR53123183814281471548490-60475032.255.02RCKarakara
       666710.7510.50RCKarakara
DSR5332317251428146154102270-60677032.252.71RCKarakara
DSR5342316291428067153180340-601122118.251.59RCKarakara
       100111118.250.65RCKarakara
       15315964.505.64RCKarakara
      incl15615710.7513.40RCKarakara
DSR5352316151428117156144340-604356139.750.87RCKarakara
       657386.005.33RCKarakara
       81951410.501.94RCKarakara
      incl909110.7513.90RCKarakara
DSR5362318691428203153150270-60525864.501.04RCKarakara
       64781410.504.18RCKarakara
      incl727310.7533.30RCKarakara
       1111281712.750.72RCKarakara
DSR5372317801428250151174270-6080981813.502.33RCKarakara
      incl818210.7524.10RCKarakara
       10410732.257.08RCKarakara
      incl10410510.7513.35RCKarakara
DSR5382317431428203150180270-60861001410.502.10RCKarakara
      incl949510.7511.85RCKarakara
       13313521.502.64RCKarakara
DSR5392317031428174150120270-601830129.002.73RCKarakara
      incl181910.7518.60RCKarakara
       414432.253.71RCKarakara
       525753.753.62RCKarakara
       108118107.502.04RCKarakara
DSR540231780142830415010090-60657496.752.53RCKarakara
DSR5412318171428321150132270-60485464.500.98RCKarakara
       921091712.754.17RCKarakara
      incl959610.7526.20RCKarakara
      and10710810.7521.00RCKarakara
       11411843.005.77RCKarakara
      incl11411510.7513.30RCKarakara
DSR5422317501428165152170340-60505996.756.88RCKarakara
      incl565821.5024.35RCKarakara
DSR5432317491428159149108270-60384132.254.62RCKarakara
       727864.5017.20RCKarakara
      incl727421.5047.35RCKarakara
       9710032.258.04RCKarakara
      incl989910.7518.30RCKarakara
DSR545231953142849515013290-606677118.250.53RCKarakara
DSR5462319521428395151200270-6079981914.252.80RCKarakara
      incl919210.7513.50RCKarakara
      and949510.7518.45RCKarakara
       10511053.754.17RCKarakara
      incl10610710.7511.35RCKarakara
       1171321511.254.51RCKarakara
      incl12712921.5017.60RCKarakara
DSR548231814142839815213290-6011311410.7514.45RCKarakara
       12012996.750.99RCKarakara
              
DSR54923088814268921499090-5525441914.250.94RCMoungoundi
       495232.255.68RCMoungoundi
DSR55023091214268941527890-55NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR551230856142692415110890-5031582720.252.10RCMoungoundi
      incl505221.5015.88RCMoungoundi
DSR55223087814269611559090-5051661511.254.35RCMoungoundi
      incl565710.7520.60RCMoungoundi
      and646621.5018.88RCMoungoundi
DSR55323091114269251538190-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR554230765142687415590190-55585910.7511.80RCMoungoundi
       808110.7515.95RCMoungoundi
DSR555230687142684815384190-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR5562307661426877155126135-5010811686.001.30RCMoungoundi
DSR557230859142688015511090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR558230807142692615514090-50889796.755.39RCMoungoundi
      incl929421.5015.63RCMoungoundi
DSR559230759142693415613290-501011242317.251.20RCMoungoundi
DSR5602306531426792155905-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR561230648142672515310085-60202996.750.58RCMoungoundi
       353943.001.86RCMoungoundi
       435296.750.89RCMoungoundi
DSR56223066314267461528010-60NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR563230672142689715315690-6045641914.252.74RCMoungoundi
      incl505110.7517.80RCMoungoundi
DSR564230721142690115316590-60NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR56523067114267721501005-55465486.001.11RCMoungoundi
DSR566230633142670015015010-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR567230845142683015314590-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR568230894142682615311090-5046611511.2530.74RCMoungoundi
      incl464932.25146.03RCMoungoundi
       6678129.001.73RCMoungoundi
DSR56923093414268301549090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR570230936142685215411490-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR571231368142684015610290-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR572231309142684015610090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR573231248142684115610890-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR574231189142683815610090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
              
DSR57523117614263711497590-50142064.502.12RCWestern Splay
DSR57623115114263711497890-50192896.751.38RCWestern Splay
DSR577231153142637114978270-75NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR578230900142636914812090-5011812021.5013.91RCWestern Splay
      incl11912010.7524.70RCWestern Splay
DSR579231017142632814714190-503848107.501.71RCWestern Splay
       11312296.751.80RCWestern Splay
       13814132.252.72RCWestern Splay
DSR580231162142632714710090-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR581231034142624614612090-504354118.251.17RCWestern Splay
DSR582231088142624814512090-505610.755.20RCWestern Splay
       5868107.503.33RCWestern Splay
DSR583231193142635114865260-80NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR584231214142632614710090-5017351813.502.13RCWestern Splay
       586132.253.70RCWestern Splay
DSR585230966142632614615090-5011011886.001.03RCWestern Splay
DSR586230927142637414710890-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR587230878142637214712090-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR588