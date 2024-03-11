Global Ventilators Market Projections & Growth Dynamics Through 2029 with Focused Insights on Critical Care Applications

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ventilators Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ventilators market, valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2029.



The demand for ventilators is also high in the adult population worldwide, given the high prevalence of respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD. The need for ICU treatment and ventilation support is expected to drive market growth. Pediatric patients in ICUs/PICUs also frequently require mechanical ventilation for respiratory illnesses.

The global ventilators market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the medical devices market. This surge in growth is attributable to the prevalence/incidence of COPD patients and other related respiratory diseases. The changing healthcare services in emerging markets and significant achieved development with developed countries consistently drive the ventilator market growth.

Key Market Highlights

By interface type, Invasive ventilators accounted for the highest share. Factors such as the increasing aging population and rise in chronic respiratory conditions require invasive ventilation, which drives the market growth of invasive ventilation.

By mobility, the standalone ventilators accounted for the highest share. The rising number of acute care hospitals, multi-specialty healthcare services, and NICUs are the major factors that drive the high adoption of standard ventilators.

By patient group, the adult patient group accounted for the highest share. The increasing incidence rate of acute respiratory distress syndrome is highly found in the adult and elderly population. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information report, the incidence rate of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) increases by age group.

By Application, the critical care segment is growing with an absolute growth of over 40%. Invasive and non-invasive ventilators are widely used to treat patients in critical care departments. Technological advancements led to the upgrade of ventilation, such as tracheostomy tubes, to trailblazing ventilation with unique features, such as interactive display and alarm, significantly impacting the use of ventilators for critical care.

By end-user, the hospital segment is expected to cross $1 billion by 2029. Ventilators are vital in hospitals due to the increasing demand for critical care services.

KoninKlijke Philips, Hamilton Medical, Resmed, Medtronic plc, & GE Healthcare are some leading players currently dominating the global ventilators market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the ventilator market and access commercially launched products.

What is the projected value of the global ventilators market by 2029?

What factors are driving the growth of the global ventilators market?

What segment holds the largest share in the ventilators market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Chapter - 2: Ventilators Market

Global: Projected Revenue of Ventilators Market (2023-2029; $Millions)

Chapter - 3: Ventilators Market Segmentation Data

Global: Projected Revenue by Interface (2023-2029; $Millions) Invasive Non-Invasive

Global: Projected Revenue by Mobility (2023-2029; $Millions) Standalone/Standard Ventilators Portable Ventilators

Global: Projected Revenue by Patient Group (2023-2029; $Millions) Adults Pediatrics/Neonates

Global: Projected Revenue by Application (2023-2029; $Millions) Critical Care Emergency Care Homecare Neonatal Care

Global: Projected Revenue by End-user (2023-2029; $Millions) Hospitals Homecare Settings Emergency Care Providers Others



North America: Projected Revenue of Ventilators Market (2023-2029; $Millions)

Europe: Projected Revenue of Ventilators Market (2023-2029; $Millions)

APAC: Projected Revenue of Ventilators Market (2023-2029; $Millions)

Latin America: Projected Revenue of Ventilators Market (2023-2029; $Millions)

Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Ventilators Market (2023-2029; $Millions)

