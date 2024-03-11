Sugar Reduction in Food and Beverage Products: Advanced Fermentation Methods to Manufacture Low-calorie Ingredients with High Potency

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Advances Enabling Sugar Reduction in Food and Beverage Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sugar reduction has become mainstream in the food and beverages (F&B) industry as end consumers increasingly focus on healthier food choices. As research highlights that overindulgence in sugar can lead to chronic health conditions, regulatory authorities are actively establishing guidelines that mandate the reduction of sugar in various products. In response, industry stakeholders are devising strategies to reduce sugar in their product formulations.

This research provides a snapshot of the technological advances related to sugar reduction strategies in F&B products. Although sugar has a myriad of functional benefits apart from adding sweetness, many challenges and obstacles remain that must be overcome when considering sugar alternatives in product development, including the requirement to adapt production techniques and flavor and taste modulation, the need to characterize new ingredients thoroughly, and the careful assessment of the use and safety of innovative sweeteners in diets, including nutritional impact and consumer acceptance.

Addressing some of these potential challenges along the lines of technology, supply chain, and business will help alternate sweetener companies prosper in the F&B industry.

Key Questions This Research Will Answer

What are the key technologies that are being developed to replace sugar in F&B products?

What are the emerging technological approaches to reduce and/or replace sugar?

What are the product research and development efforts undertaken by various stakeholders?

What are the challenges faced by sugar reduction technologies? How are stakeholders trying to overcome these challenges?

What are the growth opportunities for stakeholders trying to develop sugar reduction technologies in the F&B space?

Key Growth Opportunities

Techniques to Enhance Mouthfeel of Sweeteners

Hollowing and Advanced Surface Modification Techniques

Advanced Fermentation Methods to Manufacture Low-calorie Ingredients with High Potency

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Sugar Reduction Efforts Driven by Increasing Focus on Wellness

Reformulation and Multisensory Approaches as Key to Reduce Sugar

Research Scope and Key Questions the Study Will Answer

Research Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regulatory Trend Analysis

Regulatory Scenario for Sugar Reduction in North America

Regulatory Scenario for Sugar Reduction in Europe, the UK, and Israel

Regulatory Scenario for Sugar Reduction in Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Regulatory Scenario for Sugar Reduction in Rest of the World (ROW)

Technology Analysis: Sugar Replacements

Key Types of Sugar Replacements

Plant-derived Extracts Are Based on Natural Sugars, Proteins, and Fibers

Sugar Alcohols Are Preferred as They Are Comparatively Low in Calories

Rare Sugars Offer Additional Health Benefits

Upcycled Sugars Offer Sustainable Sweetening Options

Sweetener Blends Can Maximize Sweetness in Formulations

Research for Futuristic Concepts in Replacements Pick Up Steam

Technology Analysis: Structural Modification

Structural Modification Helps Mitigate the Need for Reformulation in Food & Beverages

Emulsification Helps in Better Blending of Formulation

Encapsulation Protects Sweeteners from Tough Environments

Enzymatic Conversion Helps Make Zero-calorie Sweeteners

Flavor Modification Helps to Improve Mouthfeel of Foods

Gel-aeration and Spraying Are Modes of Surface Modification

Advanced Processing and Particle Reduction Techniques Decrease the Amount of Sugar Needed

Enabling Technologies in Surface Modifications Minimize Sugar Requirements

Advances in Sugar Reduction - The Publisher's Perspective

Innovation Landscape

Innovations in Plant Extracts: Monk Fruit

Innovations in Other Plant Extracts

Innovations in Sugar Alcohols

Innovations in Rare Sugars

Innovations in Upcycled Sugars

Innovations in Blends

Innovations in Structural Modifications

Industry Efforts

Private Funding Encouraging Start-ups to Accelerate Commercialization across International Markets

Companies Focused on Raising Capital to Scale Up Their Production Facility

Join Efforts among Stakeholders Encouraging Adoption of Natural Sweeteners

New Product Launches by F&B Companies Implementing Sugar Reducing Technologies

Research & IP

Sugar Reduction Technologies, Global Trend Analysis: Research Publications

Sugar Reduction Technologies, Global Trend Analysis

Sugar Reduction Technologies, Key Stakeholders

Sugar Reduction Technologies, Global Trend Analysis: Plant Extracts

Sugar Reduction Technologies, Global Trend Analysis: Structural Modification

Research Trend and IP Analysis: Analyst Insights

