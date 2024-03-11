Global Cardiology Medical Imaging Informatics Market Report 2024: Demand for Integrated Cardiology Patient Data and Automated Workflow Solutions Boost Clinical Outcomes and Productivity

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiology Medical Imaging Informatics Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cardiology is the second-largest generator of patient image data and reports, which need to be stored/archived, analyzed, and managed. This, coupled with hospitals' need to provide timely, high-quality care to patients, given the urgency of cardiology cases, necessitates a holistic view of cardiac patient data and a well-connected, enterprise-wide hospital informatics infrastructure, propelling the growth of efficient enterprise imaging informatics solutions in the cardiology specialty.
Hospitals face various challenges, such as radiologist/cardiologist burnout, rising costs, huge data silos, decentralized work environments, and the substantial time cardiologists spend on manual reporting. These factors create demand for robust cardiology image and data management, such as cardiology workflow solutions and structured reporting covering the unique needs of cardiology imaging.
Increased disease detection and diagnosis requirements also advance technology innovations across all modalities of cardiology imaging procedures, such as hybrid imaging and fusion imaging. These procedures create highly advanced images in large volumes and require appropriate cardiology diagnosis/interpretation solutions to decode/read and interpret images quickly.
As cardiology datasets increase, on-premises storage solutions will no longer be enough to manage the growing volume of cardiology data. This will drive the adoption of cloud-based cardiology image storage solutions, which are scalable and easily accessible from anywhere. Cardiology picture archive communication systems (PACS) are shifting toward cardiovascular information systems (CVIS) to meet the demand for a comprehensive, 360-degree view of patient health data from multiple disparate systems. CVIS enables a holistic view of a patient's health parameters and reduces the turnaround time for physicians to examine each patient.
Through this report, the analyst seeks to provide stakeholders with insights into the market and enable them to capture the opportunities available over the forecast period.
The report provides an overview of the global cardiology medical imaging informatics market, with a 5-year revenue forecast from 2024-2028. Cardiology informatics is an interdisciplinary field that uses data, information, and knowledge from cardiology health systems with information and communication systems for patient care with operational and financial efficiency for the enterprise. The geographical scope of this study covers 4 main regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East).
The study forecast is categorized into 4 segments:
- Cardiology PACS includes cardiology image storage, archive, sharing, and viewing
- Image Analysis and Visualization includes image analysis, processing, visualization, diagnosis, and interpretation solutions
- Cardiology Workflows include cardiology image workflow orchestration, speech recognition and diagnosis reporting, cardiology clinical decision support solutions, business analytics solutions, patient data management, and care coordination solutions
- Cardiology Enterprise Imaging Solutions
Other vital information:
- Growth environment and market trends
- Drivers and restraints
- Revenue forecast and analysis by modules and regions
- Competitive environment, including prominent participants' profiles, products, and revenues
Key Growth Opportunities
- Multimodality Cardiac Imaging for Diagnostic Accuracy
- Enterprise Imaging Platform Harmonizes with Cardiology PACS
- Automation and Generative AI in Cardiology Workflow Optimization
- AI-based Cardiology Image Reconstruction and Interpretation
- Cloud-powered Telecardiology to Improve Access to Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Cardiology Medical Imaging Informatics Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Geography
- Demands in Cardiology Imaging Informatics
- Factors Addressing Demand
- Shift in Cardiology Procedures from Hospital Inpatient to Outpatient; CCTA is the Largest
- Rise of Low-cost Cardiology Health Settings
- Reimbursement and Regulatory Trends in Cardiology Imaging
- Cloud Deployment in Cardiology Imaging Informatics
- On-Premises vs Cloud PACS for Deployment in Cardiology Practices
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
Cardiology Imaging Informatics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Module
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Cardiovascular PACS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Cardiology PACS Integrating into Robust and Multifaceted CVIS
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Cardiology Image Analysis and Visualization
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Shift Toward Fully-automated Processing and High-level Digital Interpretation of Cardiac Images
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Cardiology Workflow Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Growing Demand for Structured Reporting
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Cardiology Enterprise Imaging
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Factors Driving Enterprise Imaging Adoption in Cardiology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Market Positioning of Key Vendors
- Profiles of Cardiology Imaging OEMs
- Profiles of Pureplay Cardiology Imaging Informatics Vendors
- Profiles of AI-based Companies Focused on Cardiology Imaging
- Partnerships Advancing AI in Cardiac Imaging
- M&As in Cardiology Imaging
