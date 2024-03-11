Global Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market 2024-2034 - Hospital Pharmacies Lead Distribution, But Online Pharmacies to Experience Rapid Growth Amid Digital Healthcare Boom

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market is anticipated to witness considerable expansion, with expectations to surge from USD 0.742 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 1.66 billion by 2034.



This comprehensive, in-depth analysis highlights the significant growth potential of the primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) therapeutics market. Emerging trends, robust growth, and increasing awareness about PBC treatments contribute significantly to the market's expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.61% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.



The report sheds light on various crucial aspects poised to influence the market trajectory. Factors such as the escalating global prevalence of primary biliary cholangitis, advancements in therapeutic development, enhanced accessibility to healthcare services, and supportive governmental healthcare policies play a pivotal role in shaping the market's evolution.





Analyzed Market Dynamics: A Focus on Treatment Types and Distribution Channels



The study offers an extensive overview of key market segments, including treatment types and prominent distribution channels shaping the PBC therapeutics landscape:

Primary Drugs: The sector currently leads the market in revenue generation and is projected to continue its dominance, with innovative drugs such as Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) introduced by Intercept Pharmaceuticals showing promising outcomes.

The sector currently leads the market in revenue generation and is projected to continue its dominance, with innovative drugs such as Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) introduced by Intercept Pharmaceuticals showing promising outcomes. Distribution Channels: Hospital pharmacies remain at the forefront of distribution, while online pharmacies are estimated to experience the fastest growth, attributing to the rise in digital healthcare solutions and consumer preferences for convenience.

Geographical Insights



The North American region holds the largest market share, supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure and high patient awareness. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is expected to record the fastest growth rate, propelled by increasing healthcare expenditures, policy initiatives to bolster vaccination coverage, and the region's economic dynamism.



The insightful report offers predictions and analyses for seventeen plus countries across five key regions, offering stakeholders a panoramic understanding of the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics landscape.



This pivotal market research delineates the anticipated trends and market dynamics set to influence the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034, providing stakeholders with vital data to make informed decisions. The granular insights into the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market are now available for strategic review.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Genfit SA

CymaBay Therapeutics

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Shire (now part of Takeda)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Albireo Pharma Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r96wdm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment