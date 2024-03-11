North America Micronutrient Fertilizer Market Poised for Growth with a Projected CAGR of 6.21% from 2024 to 2030

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Micronutrient Fertilizer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2016 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Micronutrient Fertilizer Market has been meticulously analyzed in a comprehensive research publication recently added to our renowned inventory of market studies. This analysis forecasts a robust growth trajectory with an expected market size expansion from USD 1.40 billion in 2024 to USD 2.01 billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.21% during the forecast period.

Key Insights into the Zinc Dominance and Surge in Specialty Fertilizers

The research study outlines the prominent role of zinc as the most applied micronutrient fertilizer in North America, due to widespread deficiencies encountered in soils across major agricultural regions. Supported by scientific findings correlating zinc application to higher yields, the segment is forecasted to maintain its lead in terms of growth.

United States Spearheads the Regional Market with Significant Agricultural Contributions



The United States leads the charge as the largest country segment within the North American micro nutrient fertilizer market. Boasting a substantial agricultural landmass and acclaimed for its impressive fertilizer production capabilities, the U.S. captures a market share dominance of 69.6% as of 2021. This pivotal role is anticipated to enhance the utilization of micronutrient fertilizers, thereby fueling growth in the forecast period.

Field crops emerge as the predominant consumer of micronutrient fertilizers, owing to their extensive cultivation area, thus commanding a major market share.





Specialty micronutrient fertilizers, notably in liquid form, are gaining traction with a significant consumption volume and value, indicative of shifting preferences towards advanced, efficient fertilizer solutions.





Additional segment performance, such as crop types' impact on market dynamics and country-specific analyses, is thoroughly covered in the report.

