Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Controlled Release Fertilizer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2016 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Controlled Release Fertilizer Market size is estimated at USD 408.41 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 651.35 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period (2024-2030).







Key Highlights

Largest Segment by Type - Straight : CRF Urea releases nitrogen in a gradual manner. As nitrogen is the most applied fertilizer, CRF Urea can prevent nitrogen mineralization that degrades the soil quality.





Largest Segment by Coating Type - Polymer Coated : These fertilizers effectively supply all the essential primary and secondary nutrients, coupled with micronutrients, reducing the need for multiple fertilizer applications.





Largest Segment by Crop Type - Field Crops : Field crops dominate the fertilizers market in the US due to the large cultivation area in the country. Field crops account for more than 95% of the total crop area.

Polymer Coated is the largest segment by Coating Type.

The US controlled-release fertilizer market grew by 70.43% during the study period. The field crops segment was the largest market for controlled-release fertilizers in 2021, accounting for 82.06% of the United States controlled-release fertilizer market, followed by the turf and ornamental segment, accounting for 15.3%.





The efficient release of nutrients, decreased leaching, and the volatilization of the nutrients are driving the coated controlled-release fertilizer market's growth in the United States.





Compared to uncoated products, coated controlled-release fertilizers reduce leaching by 69.0% for nitrogen-based fertilizers and 82.0% for phosphate-based fertilizers on trials. Uncoated conventional urea loses up to 40% ammonia to volatilization. Multiple years of testing demonstrate that coated urea consistently reduced ammonia losses by at least 95.0%.





Polymer coating was the largest segment in 2021, accounting for 62.0% of the United States controlled-release fertilizer market. The country is focused on field crop cultivation and majorly demands polymer-coated controlled-release fertilizers to meet environmental and cost-related concerns.





The rising government regulations to reduce the environmental impact of over-accumulation of fertilizers are driving the demand for controlled-release fertilizers in the United States during the forecast period.

US Controlled Release Fertilizer Industry Overview



The United States Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 20.67%. The major players in this market are Compo Expert GMbh, Florikan, ICL Speciality Fertilizers, Nutrien Ltd. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (sorted alphabetically).



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agro Liquid

Compo Expert GMbh

Florikan

Haifa Group Ltd

ICL Speciality Fertilizers

Nutrien Ltd.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

