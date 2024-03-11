Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Display Integrated Circuit Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Display Integrated Circuit market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and is poised to maintain strong momentum through 2028. The market was valued at USD 491.38 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 12.78% during the forecast period.







Global Display Integrated Circuit market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, fueled by digital transformation initiatives across various industries worldwide. Sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and logistics have increasingly recognized the need for reliable and secure display integrated circuit solutions to support core operations.



This growth has been accelerated by continuous innovations from leading semiconductor companies. Vendors have introduced display ICs with enhanced processing power, advanced display technologies, and more robust connectivity options. For industries like automotive and industrial IoT, the ability to transmit real-time visual data through integrated displays is critical.



As industrial networks increasingly leverage technologies such as IoT, AI and analytics, display ICs are powering more intelligent interfaces. This allows organizations to gain valuable insights from data to improve decision making, streamline operations and enhance productivity. Emerging technologies promise support for advanced display types with higher resolutions.



With modernization of mission-critical systems a top priority, analysts remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of the display IC market. As capabilities continue enhancing to support industries' evolving needs, display, display, display ICs are poised to remain central to digital transformation initiatives across sectors. The market potential for supporting diverse applications through integrated intelligent displays remains vast.





Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Display Integrated Circuit Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Display Integrated Circuit Market, By Technology:

LCD Driver ICs

OLED Driver ICs

LED Driver ICs

MicroLED Driver ICs

E-Paper Driver ICs

Display Integrated Circuit Market, By Display Type:

Small and Medium-sized Displays

Large Displays

Flexible Displays

Transparent Displays

Display Integrated Circuit Market, By End-User Industry:

Industrial and Manufacturing

Electronics and Semiconductor

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Retail and Hospitality

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Display Integrated Circuit Market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $491.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1061.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Samsung Electronics

Novatek Microelectronics

Himax Technologies

Silicon Works

FocalTech Systems

Synaptics

Raydium Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor

Solomon Systech

Ultra Chip

