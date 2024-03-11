Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Display Integrated Circuit Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Display Integrated Circuit market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and is poised to maintain strong momentum through 2028. The market was valued at USD 491.38 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 12.78% during the forecast period.
Global Display Integrated Circuit market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, fueled by digital transformation initiatives across various industries worldwide. Sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and logistics have increasingly recognized the need for reliable and secure display integrated circuit solutions to support core operations.
This growth has been accelerated by continuous innovations from leading semiconductor companies. Vendors have introduced display ICs with enhanced processing power, advanced display technologies, and more robust connectivity options. For industries like automotive and industrial IoT, the ability to transmit real-time visual data through integrated displays is critical.
As industrial networks increasingly leverage technologies such as IoT, AI and analytics, display ICs are powering more intelligent interfaces. This allows organizations to gain valuable insights from data to improve decision making, streamline operations and enhance productivity. Emerging technologies promise support for advanced display types with higher resolutions.
With modernization of mission-critical systems a top priority, analysts remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of the display IC market. As capabilities continue enhancing to support industries' evolving needs, display, display, display ICs are poised to remain central to digital transformation initiatives across sectors. The market potential for supporting diverse applications through integrated intelligent displays remains vast.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Display Integrated Circuit Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Display Integrated Circuit Market, By Technology:
- LCD Driver ICs
- OLED Driver ICs
- LED Driver ICs
- MicroLED Driver ICs
- E-Paper Driver ICs
Display Integrated Circuit Market, By Display Type:
- Small and Medium-sized Displays
- Large Displays
- Flexible Displays
- Transparent Displays
Display Integrated Circuit Market, By End-User Industry:
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Electronics and Semiconductor
- Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Retail and Hospitality
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Display Integrated Circuit Market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$491.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1061.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Samsung Electronics
- Novatek Microelectronics
- Himax Technologies
- Silicon Works
- FocalTech Systems
- Synaptics
- Raydium Semiconductor
- Magnachip Semiconductor
- Solomon Systech
- Ultra Chip
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqajm6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment