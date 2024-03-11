Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Casino Gambling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2020 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific casino gambling market generated a revenue of USD 2.02 billion in the current year and is poised to register a CAGR greater than 6 % during the forecast period.



The Casino Gambling market of Asia Pacific operates through a combination of regulatory framework, tourism, and local demand. Most of the casinos in the Asia Pacific region are part of integrated resorts which combine casinos with hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers.



Casinos in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in Macau, Singapore, and the Philippines, rely on tourism. Tourism brings in many visitors, including high rollers and casino gamblers, boosting the revenue of the Asia Pacific Casino Market. The casino industry of Asia-Pacific contributes to the local economy through taxes, tourism-related spending, and community development.



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the Asia-Pacific casino gambling industry, with many land-based casinos forced to shut down or operate at reduced capacity. However, COVID-19 benefitted the online sector of the casino gambling market. People's engagement in mobile gaming, internet gambling, and online betting made the Asia-Pacific Casino Gambling market register growth in the online sector.



Online Gambling is Propelling the Market Growth across Asia-Pacific



The increased penetration of mobile phones and the Internet and convenient online payment gateways have made online gambling services easily accessible. Asia emerges as a front-runner in high-stakes online gambling, with a noteworthy 71.6% of players favoring mobile betting. Many regulatory changes in Asia Pacific countries legalizing online gambling and creating a safer environment for players are propelling the market. Technological advancements such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are enhancing the online gambling market of Asia-Pacific.



China is Dominating the Market



Macau, which is called the gambling capital of the world, is located in China. The region is a special administration of China where gambling is legal. The tiny Chinese territory registers significant growth year on year as they build theme parks and other attractions for gamblers. Traditionally, gambling is a social activity in China, especially during holidays. People enjoy gathering together with friends or family to play casino as a form of celebration. Wagering is involved in most games, though often the amount of the wager is quite small. It is generally considered a relaxing activity for Chinese people.



Further, the relaxation of gambling laws has significantly affected the casino gambling market in China. In China, the government has been easing restrictions on gambling to boost tourism and generate revenue. This has allowed the China casino industry to expand, leading to the construction of new casinos and the growth of existing ones.



Asia-Pacific Casino Gambling Industry Overview



The Asia-Pacific casino gambling market is highly fragmented and comprises regional and global players. Key players like Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment, Wynn Macau, SJM, and Melco currently dominate the market. Major players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations to expand their presence in the market and enhance their brand portfolio to cater to consumer preferences. The most popular strategy in the casino gambling industry of Asia Pacific is merger and acquisition, followed by expansion. Key players compete on various factors, including offerings, quality of gambling content, user experience, brand equity, personalized payoffs, and access to various platforms.



